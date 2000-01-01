Broadsign Platform Overview
Campaign PlanningAudience Campaigns & Ad ServingContent & Network ManagementStatic CampaignsProgrammatic Supply-Side PlatformLocal Signage Messaging
Our Plans
Launch a Programmatic DOOH Campaign
Inventory PackagesDSP PartnersBroadsign Ads
DOOHXCase Studies
Customer SpotlightsEBooks and WebinarsUpcoming EventsBlogDOOHX
Broadsign PlatformContent & Network ManagementBroadsign ControlGuaranteed CampaignsBroadsign DirectStatic CampaignsBroadsign AyudaProgrammatic CampaignsBroadsign ReachLocal Signage MessagingBroadsign PublishBroadsign Ads
Français

Inventory Packages

Retail

Influence point-of-purchase and e-commerce sales with high-impact DOOH ads along the path-to-purchase that drive brand awareness and capture consumer interest in priority markets.

Explore our Retail package

Audience Segment

Audience Segment

Retail Shoppers

Points of Interest

Points of Interest

Malls, Restaurants, College & Universities

Dayparts

Dayparts

  • Shopping patterns
  • Weekend shopping
Venue Types

Venue Types

  • Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
  • Place-based: Malls, pharmacies and convenience stores
  • Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within shopping distance of retail stores

Discover our "Retail Shoppers" audience segments

No packages match what you're searching for. Please try different keywords.

Build your own custom package

Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.

Boost foot traffic and sales as consumers return to in-store shopping

  • Deliver targeted impressions while audiences are commuting, running errands or shopping in high traffic areas
  • Activate DOOH ads as a last-mile push to get audiences in-store on screens across the path-to-purchase
  • Raise awareness for in-store promotions with special-offer messaging that drives consumers to your store

Drive product brand awareness and purchase intent

Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.

Great Retail Campaigns

How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign

Geolocation

Major Canadian cities (Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary, Ottawa)

Location Types

Billboards, Bus shelters, Urban office buildings, residential buildings

Demographics

Households with 100K+ income, Arts, Culture, & Entertainment enthusiasts, Food & Restaurant enthusiasts, Designer shoppers, Fashion & Retail shoppers

Strategy

DOOH ads were displayed on screens around closing competitor stores. Venues in proximity to Holt Renfrew locations were also leveraged, including apartment buildings mapped back to the retailer's target consumers.
50M impressions
See the case study

Great Retail Campaigns

How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads

Geolocation

Major U.S. cities (New York City, Los Angeles, Seattle, Miami, Minneapolis, Austin)

Location Types

Office buildings, Malls, Convenience stores, Casual dining, Bars, Apartment buildings

Demographics

Late Gen Zs & younger millennials, conscious movers, flight and hotel shoppers

Strategy

DOOH ads ran alongside ads on online media channels like TikTok and YouTube
+14.5M impressions
1016 venues
1292 screens
See the case study

Find the right audience segment for your campaign

Explore our Inventory Packages

See full inventory packages

Talk to a Broadsign media specialist today!