Inventory Packages
Retail
Influence point-of-purchase and e-commerce sales with high-impact DOOH ads along the path-to-purchase that drive brand awareness and capture consumer interest in priority markets.
Explore our Retail package
Audience Segment
Retail Shoppers
Points of Interest
Malls, Restaurants, College & Universities
Dayparts
- Shopping patterns
- Weekend shopping
Venue Types
- Audience: All screens that index against the intended audience
- Place-based: Malls, pharmacies and convenience stores
- Outdoor: Billboard, urban panels and transit shelters within shopping distance of retail stores
Discover our "Retail Shoppers" audience segments
No packages match what you're searching for. Please try different keywords.
Build your own custom package
Work with our marketplace team to build your personal custom package based on your advertising strategy and key campaign objectives.
Boost foot traffic and sales as consumers return to in-store shopping
- Deliver targeted impressions while audiences are commuting, running errands or shopping in high traffic areas
- Activate DOOH ads as a last-mile push to get audiences in-store on screens across the path-to-purchase
- Raise awareness for in-store promotions with special-offer messaging that drives consumers to your store
Drive product brand awareness and purchase intent
Browse our playbook for unique ways marketers can leverage out-of-home to drive brand awareness and lift sales.
Great Retail Campaigns
How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign
How Holt Renfrew drove 400,000 store visits and a +500% lift in intent with its programmatic DOOH campaign
Geolocation
Location Types
Demographics
Strategy
Great Retail Campaigns
How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads
How Samsonite's pDOOH campaign boosted brand KPIs by extending the reach of video ads
Geolocation
Location Types
Demographics
Strategy
Find the right audience segment for your campaign