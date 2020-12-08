Ad Tech Leaders Unite to Establish New Programmatic DOOH Standards

Adomni, Broadsign, Place Exchange, Verizon Media, VIOOH, and Vistar Media join forces to deliver parameters for defining DOOH inventory in programmatic transactions

NEW YORK — December 8, 2020 — Six leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) technology platforms – Adomni, Broadsign, Place Exchange, Verizon Media, VIOOH, and Vistar Media, announced that they are coming together to bring standardization to digital-out-of-home venue (DOOH) data and help drive programmatic DOOH forward. Today, the consortium of ad tech innovators released a new set of recommendations, aligned with OpenRTB2.5, for labeling DOOH inventory in programmatic marketplaces based on screen type, audience and environment. Ensuring a mutual understanding between the DOOH buyer and seller in the bidstream and during the media transaction, these standards open up new inventory discovery opportunities, improve targeting, and promote greater knowledge equality within the programmatic DOOH industry.

A range of naming conventions are used across DOOH transactions today to classify the same type of screen and venue. For example, “Retail” and “Mall” have historically been used interchangeably. In a programmatic marketplace, this nomenclature variation introduces challenges for DOOH transactions, which typically involve inventory from multiple publishers selling via different supply-side-platforms (SSPs). The new set of recommendations aims to bridge that gap, and reduce fragmentation. It provides DOOH publishers and SSPs with a common set of specifications for identifying DOOH venues and screens by specific geospatial and physical parameters and describing the associated conditions, environment and/or surroundings. “Retail,” for instance is classified as a “Parent” account with “Mall” considered a “Child” account underneath it along with other “Child” accounts such as “Gas Station,” “Pharmacy,” or “Grocery Store.”

Available here, this new set of standards represents the first in a series of ongoing collaborations from the consortium aimed at developing and delivering a global taxonomy and standards that can help propel DOOH into the programmatic ad tech mainstream.

About Adomni

Adomni is a programmatic advertising platform that easily connects brands and agencies with on-the-go consumers via real-world digital screens. Advertisers can target audiences via mobile location data and launch campaigns in minutes by using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform offers access to over 60 billion monthly impressions on hundreds of thousands of digital screens across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the leading SSP for programmatic out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with omnichannel DSPs, Place Exchange’s patented technology uniquely offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched supply ecosystem adheres to its PX Clear program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.

About Verizon Media

Verizon Media, a division of Verizon Communications, Inc., houses a trusted media ecosystem of premium brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost to help people stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and media partners to connect. From XR experiences to advertising and content technology, Verizon Media is an incubator of innovation and is revolutionizing the next generation of content creation in a 5G world.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading global digital out of home marketplace. Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Led by a team of digital OOH tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic. VIOOH is live in 17 markets globally and trading programmatically in eleven markets, with more to come.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the world’s leading end-to-end programmatic ecosystem for digital out-of-home (DOOH). Vistar Media’s demand-side platform (DSP) and supply-side platform (SSP) empower buyers and sellers to easily transact on DOOH inventory while applying intelligent data insights that improve media performance. Vistar’s SaaS solutions (unified ad server and Cortex for device and content management) deliver enterprise-grade solutions for monetizing and operating digital signage networks at any scale. Through its global reach, direct platform integrations, data partnerships, and complete technology stack, Vistar Media continues to power innovation and growth across the digital signage industry. Founded in 2012, Vistar Media is headquartered in New York City and has offices across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia.