BlogBeauty & Wellness brands turn to digital out-of-home as the industry sees a rise in consumer spending

Beauty & Wellness brands turn to digital out-of-home as the industry sees a rise in consumer spending

July 31, 2023Quinn Mason

The beauty & wellness industry is expanding globally

Today’s US$ 430 billion beauty market is on an upward trajectory across all categories, with global retail sales expected to surpass US$ 580 billion by 2027. At the same time, consumers spend about US$ 1.5 trillion a year on consumer health and wellness products and services, and the majority plan to spend even more in the next year.

As consumers increasingly purchase beauty products and services to look and feel good, the lines between beauty and wellness will continue blurring, with the combined opportunity to be worth nearly US$ 2 trillion worldwide.

Beauty & wellness brands can harness the power of DOOH to reach their target audiences

Consumers interested in beauty and wellness are often active online, with many turning to social media and influencers for information on new products, reviews and recommendations, and special offers. Advertisers can amplify their omnichannel strategy by incorporating DOOH into their campaigns to drive product awareness, consideration, and brand engagement.

  • 88% of U.S. adults notice OOH ads, with 78% of those viewers saying they’ve engaged with an OOH ad in the past 60 days and 43% making a subsequent online purchase.
  • OOH ads extend ad campaign reach by generating online content, with one in seven viewers snapping a photo and sharing it on social media

Check out our playbook for unique ways beauty & wellness advertisers can leverage DOOH to drive awareness for new product launches, boost product consideration, and amplify omnichannel campaigns.

Quinn Mason
Quinn Mason

Broadsign Contributor

Quinn is a seasoned freelance writer with extensive experience and expertise in the out-of-home advertising space. She has been a regular contributor to Broadsign since 2021, delivering insightful content that captures the nuances and innovations of the industry.

