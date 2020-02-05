Broadsign and AdMobilize Partner to Provide AI to DOOH Networks

New partnership enables integrated ad campaign performance analysis and audience reporting

Miami, FL and Montreal, CA — February 5, 2020 — AdMobilize, the world’s #1 audience intelligence company powering DOOH networks with real time, fully-anonymous AI, and Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology platform today announced a partnership to provide DOOH networks with integrated audience measurement solutions. With this integration, media owners and their advertisers are now able to access more granular data related to the specific audiences exposed to their campaigns.

The integration with Broadsign allows AdMobilize audience data to be passed to Broadsign in real time. It is now a core feature within the AdMobilize platform enabling media owners to report audiences for specific campaigns across relevant inventory. This new capability can be used to help advertisers better understand campaign performance and how to optimize creative over time. For instance, the aggregated insights generated by the AdMobilize system can help all parties optimize campaigns by analyzing audience viewership down to each ad copy served. Anonymous, aggregated metrics such as total impressions, attention time, gender, age, emotion analysis and gaze thru rate, with more are available as part of the audience reporting module.

“AdMobilize and Broadsign have collaborated on a number of client projects over the past few years. Access to high quality audience measurement data is a critical driver of DOOH industry growth. We are thrilled to advance our relationship and to offer an innovative integration to media owners and advertisers alike,” said Francois Hechme, VP Products at Broadsign.

Accurate, high confidence audience data is an important element for enabling digital media buyers to measure campaign performance and transact programmatically. AdMobilize audience analytics data can be fed live into Broadsign Reach, which grew 460% in 2019 following a breakthrough year for programmatic DOOH.

With its cutting edge computer vision and industry’s only patented AI software AdMobilize can provide data regarding high value audience impressions, vehicle volume/speed and other key KPIs across a large set of DOOH formats in real time and 100% anonymously. Mike Neel, Global Head of Marketing/Sales at AdMobilize says, “Partnering with Broadsign to integrate their marketing platform and AdMobilize AI solutions creates immense value for DOOH networks of all types, while also helping advertisers optimize their campaign performance.”

About AdMobilize

AdMobilize, headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in London, UK, Bogota, Colombia, Sao Paulo, Brazil is a venture-backed AI company with seamless solutions for implementing advanced computer vision technologies in the brick and mortar world. The company has one clear mission; connecting the physical world to the online grid. Our “drop in” solutions yield to each customer’s hardware/software needs. AdMobilize’s suite of analytics and engagement products are designed to be “Plug and Measure”, enabling real-time audience analytics and intelligence to be instantly activated at scale on any software/hardware platform. AdMobilize offers the industry’s most complete and accurate analytics/engagement solution for digital signage, OOH, DOOH, retail, live events, small business, malls, restaurants, and beyond. For more information, please visit www.admobilize.com.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for media owners, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform helps media owners more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations.