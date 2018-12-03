Broadsign and MobPro (now Sage + Archer) form partnership to enable programmatic digital out-of-home and mobile campaigns

MobPro has since rebranded to Sage + Archer

Brands and agencies can now run hyper-targeted location-based multichannel campaigns via Broadsign’s global network of screens and MobPro’s mobile expertise

Montreal, Canada. December 3, 2018 – Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, and MobPro, innovative mobile-first media agency, have integrated the Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) with MobPro’s demand-side platform (DSP) to enable integrated mobile and digital out-of-home campaigns to be purchased programmatically.

In the partnership’s inaugural campaign, XITE, the Netherland’s top music video brand, used mobile and digital out-of-home to strategically reach their target audience, young adults with a passion for music, during the busy Dutch festival season.

“We pride ourselves on innovation and creativity and we look for partners who share this passion,” said Diederick Ubels, CEO at MobPro. “Working with Broadsign to add programmatic digital out-of-home to our campaign plans enables us to think outside the box and reach audiences in new, exciting and contextual ways.”

Hyper-targeting with location-based digital out-of-home

Using MobPro’s mobile location data, digital out-of-home screens can be purchased only in the areas that are most relevant to the target audience. Screens in train stations close to music festivals across the Netherlands were targeted for the XITE campaign, reaching festival-goers as they headed to the venues.

“We’re extremely happy with how the campaign turned out,” said Moa Afzal, PR and communications manager at XITE. “We were able to really be part of the festival experience, ensuring our brands is a true source of inspiration for all things music.”

Programmatic digital out-of-home for contextual campaigns

Through the partnership, both mobile and digital out-of-home ad space can be purchased programmatically, enabling data to be used to display content only when relevant. Virtually any data feed can be used to trigger the campaign using MobPro’s integration with Broadsign’s open API. In the XITE campaign, time of day was used to trigger the campaign in the afternoon and late evening as people come to and from the festival.

“Digital out-of-home and mobile both have great potential to reach audiences with smart messaging while they are away from their homes, and programmatic adds a layer of targeting that would otherwise be impossible,” said Vince Banks, VP of programmatic sales operations at Broadsign. “We’re excited to partner with MobPro to enable brands and agencies to deliver their stories to audiences at optimal times in optimal locations.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 11 billion ads and 30 billion impressions per month.

The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

About MobPro

MobPro is the mobile-first media agency in The Netherlands. MobPro develops digital media strategies for top brands. With years of experience in both mobile and digital marketing and its in-house build DSP, they help brands engage with the mobile-first consumer. The focus is on brand growth as well as influencing behaviour, rather than just short-term performance. This way MobPro helps brands grow in a sustainable way.