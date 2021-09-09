Broadsign and Sightcorp Team Up to Deliver Data-Driven Audience Reporting Solution for DOOH Campaigns

Montreal, Canada and Amsterdam, Netherlands – September 9, 2021 – Broadsign, developer of the leading digital-out-of-home (DOOH) marketing technology platform, and Dutch computer vision firm Sightcorp, today announced that Sightcorp’s DeepSight Toolkit anonymous facial analysis solution is now fully integrated with the Broadsign Control content management system (CMS) and Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP). The combined technologies make real-time audience data more accessible, allowing publishers to report more accurate audience reach numbers and demographics for DOOH campaigns and enhance the end-to-end media buyer experience.

Via the latest integrations, DOOH media owners can easily provide media buyers with more meaningful audience insights and data visualizations based on live analysis captured anonymously on-camera, including age, gender, impression and viewer counts, and attention and dwell times. To ensure privacy, the Sightcorp DeepSight Toolkit blurs all faces by default and is built to process all data offline and locally. Integrated deep learning technology ensures that estimations are generated with the highest level of data accuracy. Sightcorp provides connectors and reporting templates for several popular business intelligence (BI) platforms, which give users the flexibility to import the audience data into their platform of choice via an API. The company also offers a full end-to-end reporting dashboard for new users within the ecosystem.

“A key element to driving DOOH industry growth is more accurate audience targeting, measurement, and reporting, and these integrations with Sightcorp add significant value. They offer invaluable audience insights that can be used to optimize creative and media buying decisions,” said Adam Green, SVP of Strategy, Broadsign. “We believe that this collaboration will help advance the industry, as advertisers can deepen their understanding of each audience for campaigns and adjust their media buys accordingly.”

“We are aligned with Broadsign’s vision for programmatic DOOH and excited to bring to market these integrations that can be easily retrofitted onto existing networks without needing additional players as well as included by default on new networks.” said Joyce Caradonna, CEO at Sightcorp. “The next big step in DOOH’s evolution is to bring media buyers more meaningful audience reporting that they can leverage for real-time decision-making and comprehensive ROI measurement. Together, the DeepSight Toolkit with Broadsign Control and Broadsign Reach are moving the needle forward, helping DOOH reporting more closely resemble the online and mobile display ad analytics that digital advertisers are accustomed to use to understand the effectiveness of their ad spend.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform helps publishers more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. https://broadsign.com

About Sightcorp

The anonymous audience analytics intelligence specialist for Digital Signage, DOOH, Out of Home Media, and In-Store Analytics.

Making lightweight AI edge software solutions that bridge the gap between the online and real world. Providing anonymous in-store analytics to Retailers and powering the DOOH ecosystem with ad performance metrics for Advertisers, real-time audience reach for Media network owners, and an industry-recognized impression-based currency for programmatic advertising.

As an AI spin-off from the University of Amsterdam, we have R&D in our DNA and are constantly transforming the latest computer vision and deep learning research into our products. Focusing on creating easy-to-use, low CPU intensive, and affordable audience measurement software solutions that provide our customers with accurate and actionable insights into their audiences.

For more information visit: www.sightcorp.com