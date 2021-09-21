Broadsign Teams Up with Gable, SageNet, and Seneca to Deliver In-Store Marketing Platform for Multi-brand Retailers

Custom solution enables retailers to deploy, manage and monetize in-store digital marketing networks to enhance the shopper experience and attract omnichannel ad spend

MONTREAL, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 — Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) marketing platform, today announced a joint effort with visual solutions company Gable; managed network services, cybersecurity, and digital signage solutions provider SageNet; and digital signage hardware developer Seneca (an Arrow Electronics company) to provide an end-to-end in-store digital marketing platform for multi-brand retailers. The combination of Broadsign’s OOH marketing technology with Gable’s visual communications, SageNet’s digital signage expertise, and Seneca’s displays and media players, provides a comprehensive offering to help retailers improve the shopper experience and unlock new revenue from omnichannel advertisers eager to extend audience messaging to the point of purchase.

Retailers can harness the solution’s robust toolset to automate the delivery of tailored messaging across in-store displays, extend omnichannel messages into the store, and use customer loyalty and other data to inform contextual storytelling that influences consumer purchases. Localized content and stock-level triggering are supported, as well as personalization on a per-screen basis to serve ads at the point of sale. Integrated programmatic advertising technology opens up new monetization opportunities by making in-store display inventory easily accessible to brands and CPG companies via a broad range of supported global demand-side platforms (DSPs).

Tailored to each retailer’s specific needs, the custom solution, at its core, comprises:

The complete Broadsign OOH marketing platform – including the Broadsign Control CMS, Broadsign Direct sales tool, and Broadsign Reach supply-side-platform (SSP)

Design, fabrication, and project management provided by Gable Services

SageNet SageVIEW TM for design, deployment, connectivity, content management, 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, and support

for design, deployment, connectivity, content management, 24/7 monitoring, maintenance, and support Seneca displays and media players with built-in Verizon 4G connectivity, Intel processors, and 4K graphics capabilities

“Retailers often have untapped in-store space that’s prime for digital displays and access to customer data that can be used to make the shopping experience more dynamic. At the same time, in-store marketing networks have become increasingly attractive to brands looking to extend omnichannel messaging to the point of purchase,” said Karim Kanji, Broadsign’s Sales Director leading the initiative. “We’ve teamed with Gable, SageNet, and Seneca to deliver an in-store marketing platform that’s easy to deploy and manage. Retailers can use it to drive more innovative shopping experiences and new revenue, while brands can take advantage of in-store display inventory to reach their core audiences.”

“Retail brands today are constantly looking for ways to create a seamless integration of digital during the purchase process in the aisle. Together, Broadsign, Seneca, and Gable create a sustainable and maintainable solution while allowing retailers and brands to focus on the outcome, not on the individual pieces or how to support the technology,” says IV Dickson, VP of Digital Experience for SageNet. “Brands want and need to focus on their business objectives, and this ecosystem provides them with a deployment-ready arrow in their quiver, to create immediate value for the end customer.”

For more information on the new in-store marketing solution, visit: /retail-digital-signage/

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

About Gable

Gable provides end-to-end visual solutions that inspire, inform and influence consumers at the point of decision in the built environment. Gable specializes in developing custom solutions based on our extensive design background and technical expertise in both digital and static signage. Our customers include the likes of Starbucks, USPS, Simon Property Group, and MGM Resorts.

About SageNet

SageNet is a leading managed services provider specializing in connectivity, cybersecurity and digital signage. The company connects, manages and protects technologies and devices across widely distributed enterprises. SageNet’s people, processes and technologies, coupled with its collaborative approach, empowers customers to achieve their core business objectives.

With a three-decade track record in managed services, SageNet boasts a long-term customer base that includes the nation’s largest retail, financial, healthcare, utilities and energy organizations. SageNet manages communications for more than 220,000 endpoints. Headquartered in Tulsa, SageNet has regional offices in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago and Toronto.

About Seneca

Seneca, an Arrow Electronics company, offers media players to support projects ranging from low-profile single displays to interactive kiosks, digital menu boards and 4K video walls. With the ability to integrate a variety of products and services, custom solutions are available to suit each network’s needs.