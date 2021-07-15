Swiftmile Selects Broadsign OOH Technology to Deliver Global Programmatic Micromobility Ad Network

Technology integration gives way to new international fleet of electric bike, moped, and scooter docking/charging stations offering programmatic ad display inventory

San Carlos, CA and MONTREAL — July 15, 2021 — Swiftmile, the pioneer in micromobility charging infrastructure and technology, announced today that it has enlisted Broadsign, developer of the leading out-of-home (OOH) marketing platform, as the technology partner for its new global micromobility advertising network.

Swiftmile is working with the public sector, real-estate developers, and mobility operators to roll out charging hubs for micromobility vehicles like e-bikes and e-scooters across the globe. Media buyers looking to reach audiences on-the-go can now access Swiftmile’s signage inventory via more than 30 omni-channel and OOH specialty demand-side-platforms (DSPs) integrated with Broadsign’s programmatic supply-side-platform (SSP) for OOH, Broadsign Reach.

In June, Swiftmile deployed its latest network of charging hubs throughout downtown Miami, which will eventually scale to 100+ locations in high-visibility sites managed by the Miami Parking Authority. Swiftmile’s charging hubs are also present in cities like Washington, DC, Pittsburgh and Berlin, Germany, with additional deployments to be announced this summer. Their growing advertising network expands and simplifies international media buyer access to urban audiences on-the-go and arrives as the use of micromobility continues to boom worldwide.

Advertisers and media buying agencies can now easily harness Swiftmile’s inventory and use real-time triggers such as weather, traffic, transit delays or other data to reach audiences with contextually relevant and hyperlocal messages as they move throughout their days. All programmatic transactions across the network are managed by Broadsign Reach, with the complete stack of Broadsign OOH marketing solutions also helping to streamline ad sales and network management. In addition to supporting programmatic advertising, Swiftmile’s network of displays will also share transit information and public service announcements, as well as promotions from local businesses in the vicinity.

“Swiftmile is helping cities embrace sustainable micromobility options like e-bikes and e-scooters with fewer pain points by charging and organizing vehicles at our universal hubs. At the same time, we’re helping local governments and businesses tap into new ad-supported revenue,” shared Joel Martin, Vice President of DOOH at Swiftmile. “Broadsign Reach, and the full stack of Broadsign solutions, are crucial to achieving our mission of advancing sustainable mobility, and we look forward to working together to benefit cities, travelers and media buyers alike.”

“In a screen-fatigued world, fresh ad inventory like that offered by Swiftmile is attractive, providing an engaging medium for advertisers to deliver content that speaks to the audience in the moment and at a time when more populations are getting outside and taking note of OOH ads. The integration with Reach and full stack of Broadsign solutions makes Swiftmile’s inventory much more accessible to international media buyers while simultaneously streamlining operations for Swiftmile publishers,” shared Adam Green, SVP of Strategy at Broadsign. “Collaborating with the Swiftmile team on the integration has been an exciting journey, and we can’t wait to continue our work with them as they grow.”

