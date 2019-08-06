Broadsign Partners With Place Exchange to Seamlessly Extend Digital Campaigns to DOOH

Broadsign Reach and Place Exchange Integration Addresses DOOH Publisher and Digital Media Buyer Demand to Add Out-of-Home Inventory to Existing Digital Ad Buys

MONTREAL, Canada and New York, NY — July 30, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform for media owners and Place Exchange, the only true programmatic exchange for out-of-home and place-based media, announced an integration to enable digital buyers to transact DOOH programmatically as a simple add-on to existing digital media buys. The combined platforms enable DOOH media owners and advertisers, to utilize a single set of digital creative assets that can be easily adapted to suit a variety of digital, mobile and DOOH destinations.

“Broadsign has led the charge in digital out of home for many years, and has access to an incredibly robust global inventory of signage in some of the most highly trafficked locations in the world. We’re excited about the possibilities this integration brings to our vast network of digital media buyers,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange.

Lightbox OOH Video Network (formerly Adspace) which owns and operates 4500 video screens with sound throughout premium retail centers is one of the first media owners to leverage the integration between Place Exchange and Broadsign on the integration. The company has already benefited by tapping into previously unavailable digital campaigns for brands such as Mastercard and Navy Federal Credit Union. “For Lightbox, the Place Exchange and Broadsign Reach integration further enables access to digital campaigns and incremental revenue streams. It makes it very easy for digital marketing teams to discover, and buy DOOH media alongside other channels,” said Peter Krieger, President and Chief Operating Officer, Lightbox.

“Place Exchange has taken a novel approach to adapting the programmatic digital workflow to DOOH and we are excited to partner with them to grow the programmatic DOOH market. This integration will allow digital buyers to easily extend their campaigns onto thousands of DOOH screens across the Reach network and media owners to access thousands of digital buyers around the world.” said Adam Green, SVP and General Manager, Broadsign Reach.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. For more info please visit www.broadsign.com.

About Place Exchange

Place Exchange is the first true programmatic exchange for out-of-home and place-based media. Integrated with leading DSPs, Place Exchange’s patent-pending technology offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify buying and measurement of out-of-home media with other digital channels, leveraging the same workflow, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online and mobile advertising. For out-of-home media sellers, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to monetize the full spectrum of their inventory, from billboards to video screens. Across the entire out-of-home media ecosystem, Place Exchange makes everything Click into PlaceTM. For more information, visit www.placeexchange.com.