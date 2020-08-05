Broadsign selected by Italian OOH market leader Media One to power its digital transformation

MONTREAL, Canada and ROME, Italy— August 5, 2020 — Broadsign, the leading out-of-home (OOH) platform, has been selected by Media One, a leader in Italian out-of-home advertising, to drive business enhancements and power a digital transformation of their key commercial signage assets.

Media One’s network reaches millions of people every day with thousands of static and digital displays located in Italian train stations, along national highways, in bus shelters, and the Rome Fiumicino airport. The company is adopting Broadsign’s Ayuda platform to streamline static and digital operations, enhance sales capabilities, and power digital displays across Italy. The digital displays will also integrate with the Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) to enable programmatic ad sales on the network.

“Broadsign is the ideal partner for helping us manage all of our static and digital signage assets as efficiently as possible,” said Riccardo Parigi, CEO, Media One. “And we’re excited to get on board with Broadsign Reach to offer advertisers more flexibility and the ability to deliver more relevant content than ever through programmatic.”

“We’re delighted to work together with the team at Media One to help them maximize the value of their assets and expand into an exciting new era of programmatic digital media. The addition of Media One’s digital out-of-home inventory to our programmatic supply is exciting, and a great opportunity for all our DSP partners to reach new audiences on the move in Italy.” shared Maarten Dollevoet, SVP Sales, Broadsign.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for media owners, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 425,000 signs in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform helps media owners more efficiently manage their business operations while enabling brands and agencies to easily book OOH campaigns. The platform includes tools for content distribution, playback and proof of performance; sales inventory availability and proposal generation; automated programmatic DOOH transactions; and OOH business operations. For more info, visit Broadsign.com

About Media One

Media One is one of the most dynamic players in the Italian OOH and DOOH market. The company is focused on passenger advertising, with more than 4,700 premium static and digital signs located in train stations, highways, and airports across Italy. For more information, visit: https://www.media-one.it/