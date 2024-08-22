Clear Channel Netherlands and Place Exchange by Broadsign join forces for innovative DOOH solutions

August 22, 2024, Hoofddorp – Clear Channel Netherlands is launching a strategic partnership with Place Exchange, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH),

This partnership enables Clear Channel to integrate their DOOH inventory through its multi-SSP solution LaunchPAD with the Place Exchange SSP. This gives advertisers access to a wide range of premium DOOH locations nationwide and allows them to place targeted and relevant ads on digital screens in high-traffic locations such as streets, parking garages and schools.

Wierish Debipersad, Commercial Director of Clear Channel Netherlands, said, “The partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign adds tremendous value to our rapidly growing offering within the LaunchPAD solution. It provides a unique opportunity to offer our inventory even more broadly and provide advertisers with advanced targeting capabilities.”

“As a long time global partner of Clear Channel, we are proud to expand this partnership with Clear Channel Netherlands through their LaunchPAD solution.” Said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development, Broadsign. “The addition of Clear Channel Netherlands’ robust inventory will help to further accelerate programmatic OOH’s growth in Europe, as more and more omnichannel buyers are looking to programmatically include high-impact DOOH media into the mix.”

Clear Channel and Place Exchange are committed to further growing the DOOH market and providing advertisers and agencies with innovative advertising solutions.

About Clear Channel

Clear Channel Netherlands operates outdoor properties in over 300 municipalities in the Netherlands. From bus shelters with 2m² advertising boxes to digital screens in shopping areas and car parks. Clear Channel Netherlands is part of Clear Channel Europe. The Clear Channel Europe portfolio consists of 16,000 digital and 400,000 non-digital displays across 15 countries. Clear Channel Europe is a division of global Out of Home media company Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO). Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a portfolio of approximately 500,000 displays in 22 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people each month.



Clear Channel Netherlands Stefanie Kooijman Mercuriusplein 1 Head of Marketing & Communication 2132 HA Hoofddorp 0031 85 017 00 53

www.clearchannel.nl stefanie.kooijman@clearchannel.nl

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.