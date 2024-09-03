Veridooh Partners with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Support Independent Verification for Programmatic DOOH

Veridooh has been seeing increasing demand from agencies and brands for independent verification for greater confidence and transparency in their OOH investment

September 3, 2024, New York, New York: Award-winning adtech company Veridooh has today announced a partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH).

Through this partnership, Veridooh’s world-first SmartCreative verification technology is now available for all programmatic OOH buyers leveraging the Place Exchange SSP across the world.

Veridooh enables brands, media owners and agencies to independently track and verify the delivery of programmatic DOOH campaigns in close to real time. Unlike other verification services, Veridooh uses independently-collected campaign data through its patented SmartCreative technology to verify against campaign impression goals and targeting conditions.

This gives brands and agencies greater insight into how campaigns are delivering against individual campaign goals and targeting criteria.

The announcement comes on the heels of a new survey from the Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPPA), which revealed that Independent Verification is considered by US Omnichannel advertisers to be the number one Measurement/Attribution capability that will drive future growth in DOOH.

Veridooh co-founder Mo Moubayed said: “Brands and Media Agencies are demanding true independent verification as standard on their programmatic out of home campaigns, just as they would expect from every other channel they invest in. It’s clear that Place Exchange by Broadsign shares our vision for a more automated, trusted and effective channel: in order to meaningfully grow OOH, we need to be able to give advertisers the confidence that their campaigns are delivering as planned. Place Exchange by Broadsign is leading from the front in driving programmatic DOOH innovation, which is why this partnership is so important. By bringing together Place Exchange’s programmatic DOOH SSP and Veridooh’s world-leading independent verification technology, we are answering advertiser demand for a more automated, trusted and effective OOH media buying experience.”

Broadsign Chief Strategy Officer Ari Buchalter said: “Place Exchange was founded with a belief in the power of programmatic to deliver results for brands and publishers and a commitment to transparency. Ensuring advertisers have full visibility and confidence that their campaigns are delivering as planned is an important part of this. We’re excited to support Veridooh’s added layer of independent transparency to help advertisers to optimise their OOH investment and grow their brands with confidence.”

About Veridooh

Veridooh is the world’s leading adtech solution for independent OOH verification, campaign automation and reporting automation. Veridooh’s all-in-one platform brings together Media Owners, Agencies and Advertisers, providing campaign analytics and automation tools in a single place. Through its proprietary SmartCreativeTM technology, Veridooh independently tracks, measures and verifies the performance of OOH advertising campaigns. Clients include global brands such as Google, Amazon, Mercedes, Pepsi, Unilever, Sony and McDonald’s. The adtech leader has also won several awards including Campaign Asia’s 2023 Most Valuable Technology and B&T’s 2023 Marketing Technology Company of the Year Award.

Veridooh was founded in 2019 by Jeremy Yang and Mo Moubayed. In both 2023 and 2024, Mo and Jeremy were recognised in the Performance Marketing World Powerlist 100, as well as the Campaign 40 under 40 list in 2023. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Veridooh has global offices in London, United Kingdom and New York City, United States of America.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.