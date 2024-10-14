Place Exchange by Broadsign Expands PerView Out of Home Measurement Solution to Canada

PerView unlocks up-to-date reach, frequency, and hourly impression measurement across Out of Home media formats for Canadian buyers and sellers

Toronto, Canada (October 14, 2024) — Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced the expansion of its proprietary PerView measurement solution to Canada. PerView delivers dynamic reach, frequency, and hourly impression measurement for buyers and sellers of OOH media that can be applied across static and digital OOH displays, regardless of whether they are transacted programmatically on any SSP or sold direct. Measurement can range from individual OOH displays and publisher networks, to cross-publisher OOH advertising campaigns, up to the entire OOH category as a whole.

OOH encompasses a diverse range of venues and display types, making it difficult to obtain reliable measures of reach, frequency, and impressions across a mix of different OOH assets. It has also proven challenging to ensure up-to-date measurement that reflects the ever-changing profile of real-world movement patterns. Place Exchange by Broadsign’s PerView solution was designed to address these challenges, delivering up-to-date, location-specific measurement for all types of OOH media. Already adopted by nearly 200 OOH media owners in the US and leveraged by dozens of advertisers, agencies, and DSPs on hundreds of millions of dollars of OOH media spend in the past year alone, Place Exchange is now bringing the PerView offering to other markets, starting with Canada.

According to the latest DPAA Omnichannel Decision Makers Study surveying Canadian buyers, unlocking the ability to measure DOOH is a major driver of investment growth, and advertisers’ top concern with DOOH. “We built PerView to help put OOH measurement on a level playing field with other channels,” said Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign. “Having seen the impact PerView has driven for many of our US partners, we are incredibly excited to make PerView available in Canada.”

“As consumer traffic and behaviors fluctuate day to day, it’s essential to provide advertisers accurate measurements to inform their planning and buying decisions,” said Nicolette Leonardis, President and Co-Founder of Vertical Impression. “We chose PerView as our measurement partner due to their reputation as one of the industry’s most trusted impression measurement services, and their ability to provide the most up-to-date and reliable measurement for our 6,000 plus digital signage screens across the US and Canada.”

About PerView

PerView is a measurement solution for Out of Home media, delivering dynamic, up-to-date reach, frequency, and impression measurement, across all OOH venues and formats. PerView offers both buyers and sellers the ability to perform measurement for any custom mix of OOH assets – such as an advertiser’s campaign or a media owner’s network – with the ability to analyze results for different consumer segments, geographies, and timeframes. The solution applies to both static as well as digital OOH media, regardless of whether it transacts on a direct or programmatic basis. PerView was developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines.