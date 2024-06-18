Quebecor Out-of-Home Establishes a Partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign, Growing its Programmatic Presence

Montreal, June 18, 2024 – To strengthen its positioning and maintain its trajectory of growth and innovation, Quebecor Out-of-Home announces a new strategic collaboration by partnering with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH. With the addition of Place Exchange to its partners, Quebecor Out-of-Home, at the cutting edge of industry trends, enhances its already established offering with Vistar and Hivestack, to provide advertisers with even more opportunities to reach their target audiences on Quebecor’s premium digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) screens, using the same omnichannel Demand-side platforms (DSPs) as for online, mobile, CTV, and other media.

“We’re thrilled to have Quebecor Out-of-Home as part of our Canadian publisher mix. As a leader within the Quebec market, Quebecor Out-of-Home’s premium inventory expands Place Exchange’s coverage of the Canadian DOOH market to offer digital marketers access to the most desirable screens across the country,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development, Broadsign. “We’re excited to expand this partnership to help grow the Canadian programmatic DOOH market.”

“It is crucial for Quebecor Out-of-Home to remain at the forefront of trends and technologies, in order to meet the evolving needs of advertisers and optimize the impact of their advertising campaigns” stated Michel Drouin, General Manager, Business Development at Quebecor Out-of-Home. “By investing in new technologies and staying attuned to market changes, Quebecor Out-of-Home ensures optimal visibility for its clients, thus consolidating its reputation as a visionary leader in the out-of-home industry.“

About Quebecor Out-of-Home

Quebecor Out-of-Home, a division of Quebecor, is a cornerstone of impactful out-of-home advertising, boasting the widest range of urban furniture in Quebec, with a network of over 14,000 advertising faces in the Montreal CMA, Quebec CMA, and Sherbrooke markets. With an ever-evolving offering, strategic partnerships in programmatic advertising, unlimited media creativity, great flexibility, convergence strength, and the use of cutting-edge technology, Quebecor Out-of-Home stands out for its strong connection with advertisers and consumers. QuebecorPlace Exchange is a 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ company and a 2024 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player. Out-of-Home invests in the development of new markets and innovative products and is committed to a sustainable footprint. To learn more about Quebecor Out-of-Home, visit https://quebecorexpertisemedia.com/en/platforms/out-of-home.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.