Clear Channel Outdoor, Broadsign Partnership Expands Access to U.S. Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home Inventory

MONTREAL, Canada and New York, NY — November 5, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform and Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE: CCO), one of the world’s largest OOH providers, today announced a new partnership that enables brands to tap CCO’s U.S. DOOH inventory via Broadsign’s programmatic supply-side platform (SSP) Broadsign Reach. Several brands, from sports entities to leading healthcare companies, have already tapped the integration to extend the reach, impact and efficiency of online and mobile campaigns using DOOH bought programmatically across CCO’s roadside digital media.

With the integration, Broadsign Reach’s U.S. inventory now tops 35,000 screens. Digital buyers using Broadsign partner demand-side platforms (DSPs) can now access CCO’s U.S. network, which comprises 1,600 digital bulletins, posters, spectaculars and transit shelters spanning 26 markets across the country, including highly coveted regions in California, Florida, Massachusetts, the Midwest and New York City’s Times Square. In addition, fifty of Clear Channel’s premier international and regional airports can be purchased in a real-time biddable fashion, offering a mix of both display and video-capable ad formats.

Media planning agency MDG recently tapped the integration to weave targeted DOOH ads into a digital campaign across Florida for one of its clients in the healthcare industry. “For brands, differentiating your business from the competition has never been more important than in today’s digital age,” shared Jill Calefate, Media Director, MDG. “Including DOOH as an offering has opened up incredible creative opportunities for how our clients reach their target audiences across digital platforms, helping them stand out and drive both new and repeat business. Having access to CCO’s screens through this integration helps us further extend our client’s message to a broader audience.”

“Broadsign’s Reach platform has integrated with an impressive number of DSPs both domestically and internationally, allowing us to partner with new ad tech players and their buyers through our shared Reach connection,” said Wade Rifkin, SVP/GM, Programmatic, Clear Channel Outdoor. “Brands are recognizing the value programmatic brings to OOH via enhanced targeting, speed-to-market and flexibility, and the space is scaling quickly because of it. We’re excited to see this growth continue as our partnership with Broadsign evolves into next year.”

“DOOH inventory fragmentation has become a massive barrier to the industry’s growth, so partnering with a market leader like Clear Channel Outdoor to bring more premium inventory into a centralized solution like Reach represents a step in the right direction,” said Adam Green, GM and SVP, Broadsign Reach. “It helps cut out a lot of the clutter typically involved in integrating DOOH buys into omnichannel campaigns, while expanding the audience that media buyers can reach.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. For more info, visit www.broadsign.com.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies, with more than 450,000 displays in over 31 countries across five continents, including 43 of the 50 largest markets in the United States. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings offers many types of displays across its global platform to meet the advertising needs of its customers. This includes a growing digital platform that now offers over 1,200 digital billboards across 28 U.S. markets. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ International segment operates in 22 countries across Asia and Europe in a wide variety of formats. More information is available at www.clearchanneloutdoor.com