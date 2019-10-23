Broadsign and AdQuick partner to deliver expanded DOOH campaigns driven by audience data

New integration expands AdQuick’s campaign effectiveness model to more than 46,000 additional programmatically-enabled digital screens

MONTREAL, Canada and Los Angeles, CA — October 23, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, and AdQuick.com, the out of home (OOH) advertising software company backed by Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, have partnered to integrate the AdQuick platform with the Broadsign Reach SSP. The integration allows media buyers to easily plan and execute hyper-targeted campaigns, giving them access to AdQuick proprietary audience intelligence data, and Broadsign’s Reach APIs, which specify the audience per publisher and screen, in a single solution.

The integration supports programmatic private marketplace buying and open real-time bidding (RTB), enabling campaign budget to be spent only when the desired audience criteria is met. AdQuick customers will also be able to tap into triggers that respond to the weather, traffic and other conditions to launch even more contextual campaigns to maximize ROI.

“With this integration, AdQuick customers now have access to Broadsign’s expansive publisher network of over 46,000 programmatically-enabled digital screens and it’s another step in connecting the demand and supply side of DOOH to make it easy for our customers to execute a DOOH campaign,” said Chris Gadek, VP Growth & Marketing of AdQuick. “When combined with our easy to use buying platform and proprietary audience intelligence data, this partnership will help bring the power of OOH to media buyers who may not have previously considered the medium. ”

Together, the platforms give media buyers access to Broadsign’s extensive inventory of digital billboards and screens spanning four continents. The AdQuick software, powered by machine learning algorithms, enables buyers to create custom packages of screens, spanning multiple regions and publishers, for buyers to easily categorize and book their preferred DOOH inventory.

AdQuick focuses on performance-based OOH, providing media buyers with strategies and tools to run effective campaigns across static OOH, direct DOOH and programmatic DOOH. The platform also offers extensive post-campaign analytics for buyers to truly understand the impact of their campaign.

“AdQuick is reimagining OOH planning and measurement, and we’re excited to team with them to give media buyers more power to optimize their budgets and deliver great results,” said Adam Green, SVP & GM of Broadsign Reach. “Our partnership will help accelerate the transformation of DOOH as a medium and strengthen its position in the digital advertising ecosystem.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives.

The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

For more info, visit broadsign.com.

About AdQuick.com

AdQuick.com’s software is the easiest way to purchase and measure outdoor advertising, and is modernizing the once antiquated OOH industry. It is the first company to allow anyone to complete the full cycle of booking outdoor ads online, and connects advertisers and agencies to OOH media owners anywhere in the U.S.

Founded in Los Angeles by former Instacart executives, AdQuick.com’s mission is to make OOH advertising more transparent, easier and effective through advanced machine learning-driven, high-touch campaign building technology. Brands such as Turo, Mizzen + Main, Squarespace and Compass among many other next generation marketers use AdQuick.com to make OOH a key part of their marketing-mix.

For more info, visit www.adquick.com.