Broadsign and Adform Streamline Global Programmatic Omnichannel Media Buys

New ad tech integration gives brands and agencies a one-stop shop for planning and executing global programmatic campaigns across online, mobile and digital-out-of-home

MONTREAL and COPENHAGEN — December 5, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform, and the integrated advertising technology company Adform have joined forces to integrate the Broadsign Reach programmatic supply-side platform (SSP) with Adform’s demand-side platform (DSP). Digital buyers can now tap into Adform’s highly intelligent targeting and retargeting capabilities to reach desired audiences around the world using online, mobile and digital-out-of-home channels.

The integration gives media buyers access to 50,000 roadside, transit, retail, and place-based digital screens located throughout the world directly via Adform. Using the combined platforms, brands and agencies can now leverage their own data easily through Adform’s integrated advertising platform (IAP) to inform purchasing strategies across omnichannel campaigns based on real-time conditions.

“Momentum for DOOH has built rapidly over the last year, as advertisers look to extend their message effectively across channels and reach consumers with more dynamic creatives. With consumers increasingly showing a strong preference for highly engaging visuals for the discovery and education phase, DOOH is an ideal platform for video which is where we currently see the biggest budgets for programmatic spend allocated,” shared Filippo Gramigna, VP Global Commercial Partnerships, Adform. “Brands are looking at direct access to out-of-home inventory as a key component for their digital omnichannel strategies and we are very excited to support them via this new partnership.”

“Bringing together Adform’s DSP and Broadsign Reach represents a major opportunity to expand programmatic DOOH globally. It delivers new creative opportunities and impressive audience reach for online and mobile buyers running video and other display campaigns, and puts DOOH in front of digital buyers who might otherwise have to seek it out as a separate purchase,” shared Adam Green, SVP and GM of Broadsign Reach. “Partnering with a global platform such as Adform opens up new doors for Broadsign publishers looking to expand international markets and advertiser reach.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. For more info, visit: www.broadsign.com.

About Adform

Adform provides an integrated Software as a Service platform for the buying, managing and serving of digital advertising. The company’s software consist of a Data Management Platform, a Demand Side Platform and an Ad Serving Platform with advanced analytics, reporting and creative tools that drive high impact digital advertising campaigns globally. Founded in Denmark in 2002, Adform services a client portfolio that includes the world’s leading agencies, advertisers, consultancies, and publishers. To learn more, visit us at www.adform.com.