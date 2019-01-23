Adomni and Broadsign partner to enhance and simplify digital out-of-home advertising

Adomni advertisers can now easily access and purchase ads on marquee DOOH screens globally via Broadsign Reach

Las Vegas. January 22, 2019 – Adomni, an open online platform to find and buy DOOH advertising, and Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform for media owners, are now working together to make buying, selling and launching DOOH campaigns easier than ever before. The Broadsign Reach supply-side platform (SSP) which currently has over 33,000 digital screens is now seamlessly integrated into Adomni’s demand-side platform (DSP).

Within the first week of the Adomni-Broadsign integration, several campaigns were launched from advertisers such as UFC, LiveNation and the Puerto Rico Board of Tourism.

“It was a natural choice for us to partner with Broadsign,” said Jonathan Gudai, CEO of Adomni. “Broadsign’s vast inventory of premium DOOH screens are a great addition to the Adomni online marketplace. We are excited to team up with Broadsign and enable advertisers to more readily access Broadsign’s supply of DOOH publishers via our programmatic online buying platform.”

“We’re excited to connect our publishers to Adomni’s roster of national advertisers, giving brands an additional channel to reach their audiences,” said Adam Green, SVP Broadsign Reach. “We look forward to seeing all the great campaigns this partnership will bring.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign is the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform that enables brands, agencies and DOOH media publishers to buy, sell, and deliver DOOH campaigns efficiently, reliably and securely. Lighting up airports, shopping malls, health clinics, street corners and more, the Broadsign platform powers screens at the heart of people’s lives and delivers more than 13 billion ads and 52 billion impressions per month. The Broadsign marketing platform includes Broadsign Control for content distribution, playback and proof of performance, Broadsign Direct for sales inventory availability and proposal generation, and Broadsign Reach, a customized SSP for programmatic DOOH transactions.

About Adomni

Adomni is a self-service online platform that makes digital-out-of-home advertising easy, fast and affordable for everyone. Advertisers of all sizes and budgets can launch campaigns in minutes, using one of the fastest growing DOOH networks in the world. Currently, the Adomni platform has over 50,000 digital screens available across the U.S., Canada, Europe and Australia.