Broadsign and Lemma Partner to Expand Programmatic DOOH Offering in APAC

MONTREAL, CANADA and SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — December 11, 2019 — Broadsign, the leading digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketing platform and programmatic DOOH platform Lemma have partnered to integrate the Broadsign Reach programmatic supply-side platform (SSP) with Lemma’s demand-side platform (DSP). The partnership will greatly expand Lemma’s DOOH screen inventory while enabling Broadsign’s global network of programmatically-enabled publishers to reach new digital buyers throughout the APAC region.

The integration is part of Broadsign’s international growth strategy, bringing the number of demand-side platforms that Broadsign Reach supports internationally to more than 30. With 50,000 programmatically-enabled screens accessible via Broadsign Reach globally, this integration will enable Lemma’s digital buyers to tap into a greatly expanded pool of roadside, retail, transit and other unique place-based DOOH screens across Australia, New Zealand and other international locations – all from within Lemma’s easy-to-use DOOH specific ad buying platform.

“We are excited to be partnering with a forward-thinking DOOH company like Broadsign not just in the Australian market but globally to help create a more liquid marketplace for both the buy and sell sides to transact programmatically. The world of OOH is at a tipping point and everyone involved needs to work hand in hand to push this market towards achieving scale and value to both media publishers and brands. We think partnerships such as this will hasten the right steps in that direction,” said Sanjaya Molligoda, Managing Partner at Lemma.

“Lemma are pioneers in the programmatic DOOH space and their data driven, transparent approach makes for a great fit with our supply side platform, Broadsign Reach. Lemma’s technology enables advertisers and media buyers to integrate their DOOH & Online campaigns and amplify their message beyond personal devices. By joining forces with new demand sources such as Lemma, our publisher partners’ audiences and inventory are more accessible than ever before” explained Ben Allman, Sales Director at Broadsign ANZ.

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns.

About Lemma

Lemma are Pioneers in the Programmatic DOOH space in APAC with a vision of transforming the DOOH industry to a mainstream digital medium rapidly. Formed in the year 2017, Lemma is a future forward company focused on building platforms and solutions that suit the requirement of modern-day media agencies that look for integrated as well as innovative solutions for an omni-channel approach.

As a successful start-up in the programmatic DOOH realm, we connect media buyers to a dynamic network of DOOH screens, data & audiences, thereby enabling them to harness the full potential that DOOH has to offer.

We are now operating across several countries outside of India. Namely Australia, New Zealand, USA, Malaysia, Indonesia and a couple of countries in the Middle East.

For more information please visit lemmaDOOH.com