Displayce Announces Partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign to Expand DOOH Inventory and Reach New Markets

Bordeaux, France – November 20th, 2023 – Displayce, a pioneering demand-side platform specializing in programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), and Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home, have announced an integration to expand the global DOOH supply footprint and increase marketing opportunities for Displayce customers.

Spanning across 70 countries and with offices in France, Spain, United Kingdom and Netherlands, Displayce has become a DOOH leader in Europe. Its innovative buying technology allows advertisers in the region to easily create, broadcast, maintain and optimize targeted programmatic out-of-home campaigns at scale. With the Place Exchange partnership, Displayce integrates its seventh SSP and increases by 10% the number of available screens, taking its offering to more than 1 million unique connected digital screens worldwide. Displayce has integrated Place Exchange’s vast network of global inventory onto its buying platform, adding 40 new media owners and enriching 14 existing markets, including the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile for their customers. Place Exchange enables programmatic access to over a million DOOH displays from leading OOH media partners around the globe, giving advertisers seamless access to all major venues and formats.

“By combining our expertise in programmatic advertising with Place Exchange’s vast DOOH network in the Americas, we are poised to transform the way advertisers engage with audiences in the region. This aligns perfectly with our aspirations to establish offices beyond Europe in the coming months. Our joint efforts will undoubtedly enable agencies and advertisers to achieve unprecedented levels of precision and effectiveness in their pDOOH campaigns,” says Laure Malergue, CEO and co-founder at Displayce.

Displayce’s pioneering programmatic DOOH technology, combined with Place Exchange’s extensive inventory will empower Displayce advertisers to activate on multi-market opportunities and deliver targeted and impactful campaigns across the Americas and beyond. Displayce advertisers now have more opportunities to connect with consumers by leveraging high-impact screens in meaningful physical contexts to deliver timely, geo-targeted, and contextually relevant messages that resonate with target audiences and local cultures in new regions.

“We are delighted to introduce Displayce customers to Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium DOOH inventory, while providing our supply partners the chance to connect with more European advertisers. From building brand awareness to driving online and offline purchases, we are excited to unlock the impact and results that come from combining the possibilities of OOH with the power of programmatic on a global scale,” says Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign.

About Displayce

DISPLAYCE is a leading ad-tech platform that bridges the gap between media owners and brands so that they can easily create, broadcast and optimize targeted campaigns in real time on over 1 000 000 screens and outdoor billboards worldwide. This proprietary AI-based technology offers automated per-panel buying, differentiated targeting capabilities, optimized campaign impact and broadcast quality measurement. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Bordeaux, DISPLAYCE is revolutionizing out-of-home advertising. DISPLAYCE has over 40 experts, with offices in France, Spain, UK and the Netherlands. Since July 2022, JCDecaux has taken a majority stake in the structure and this alliance will give Displayce the means to accelerate its development. www.displayce.com

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.