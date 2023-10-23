Place Exchange by Broadsign Partners with Clear Channel to Expand its Programmatic Offering in Europe

The integration gives programmatic buyers direct access to Clear Channel’s array of premium digital Out of Home media in Europe’s largest markets, starting with the UK

London, United Kingdom (October 23, 2023) – Place Exchange, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced a new phase in its partnership with Clear Channel, which will enable direct programmatic buying of the media leader’s expansive digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory that spans the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Finland, Norway, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and Poland, via integration with Clear Channel LaunchPAD.

Clear Channel LaunchPAD is a pan-European advertising platform offering programmatic, automated, and direct buying channels, through supply-side platform (SSP) partners like Place Exchange by Broadsign. Clear Channel’s commitment to programmatic expansion is evident with its deployment of programmatic DOOH solutions in multiple markets, including the UK, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. LaunchPAD has the capacity to deliver over 2 billion programmatic impressions monthly.

Through the Place Exchange SSP, advertisers will seamlessly be able to discover and buy nearly 13,000 Clear Channel DOOH screens across multiple environments including roadside, supermarkets, malls, and transit, alongside other programmatic channels like online digital, mobile, and CTV – all within their preferred demand-side platforms (DSPs). The UK will be the first market to come online via the LaunchPAD integration.

According to Statista, the spending on DOOH in Europe is expected to increase by 7.27% annually from 2023 to 2027, resulting in a market worth US$4.29 billion by 2027. This remarkable growth is due to the unique ability of DOOH advertising to provide highly relevant and impactful messaging with flexibility and precision across various high-traffic real-world environments. Additionally, advancements in measurement techniques enable advertisers to accurately measure the effectiveness of their DOOH campaigns.

“We are thrilled to deepen our existing partnership with Clear Channel and further expand our programmatic offering in Europe, making buying programmatic DOOH an even more seamless experience for advertisers,” said James Power, Senior Sales Director, EMEA, Broadsign. “Our direct integration with LaunchPAD now gives our demand partners an unprecedented level of programmatic flexibility and operational efficiencies when activating Clear Channel inventory in Europe.”

“This partnership is just one example of our continued efforts to provide tremendous growth opportunities for programmatic DOOH across Europe as we seek to help advertisers connect with audiences in the heart of Europe’s largest markets,” said Dom Dunne, Programmatic Commercial Lead at Clear Channel Europe. “We look forward to building on our previous experience of working closely with Place Exchange by Broadsign in the US and Latin America. And through their partnerships with the world’s leading DSPs, we can continue to unlock more omnichannel marketing opportunities for advertisers across the continent.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.

About Clear Channel Europe

Clear Channel UK is part of Clear Channel Europe. Clear Channel Europe is a division of leading global Out of Home media company, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO).

The Clear Channel Europe portfolio spans 15 markets with more than 19,000 digital and 240,000 non-digital displays. Clear Channel Europe has more than 2,600 dedicated employees. Our mission is to create the future of media; transforming our estate, to the benefit of all our stakeholders, through data-driven innovations and infrastructure. Our purpose is to provide both A Platform for Brands & A Platform for Good; delivering advertisers’ media objectives whilst positively impacting the world around us.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world’s largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of approximately 500,000 displays in 23 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI).

Find out more on clearchanneleurope.com.