Place Exchange Expands Programmatic OOH Reach in Europe

Buyers now have programmatic access to premium DOOH inventory across Europe’s largest markets directly via their DSPs.

London, England (March 22, 2023) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), has expanded its presence in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Scandinavia, and Spain. Marketers can now activate against more than 13,000 premium digital OOH (DOOH) screens – from new Place Exchange European partners including Global Netherlands, i-media, and Ocean Outdoor, in addition to existing leading European media owners such as ACMS, Alight Media, Atmosphere TV, Blue Billboard, City Outdoor, Executive Channel Network, IQOOH, Limited Space, London Lites, Mass Media, Pixology Outdoor, Smart Outdoor, TuMedio, Zoom Media, and more – directly within integrated global omnichannel and OOH DSPs. Place Exchange’s expansive network provides seamless access to a diverse range of DOOH formats and venues including airports, billboards, grocery stores, gyms, malls, retail locations, street furniture, transit hubs, and more.

Europe represents a major market opportunity for programmatic OOH. Statista projects programmatic ad spend in Europe to reach $120.8 billion US dollars by 2026. Just as programmatic buying has dominated every category of digital advertising—eMarketer reports that over 94% of all digital advertising in the UK already transacts programmatically—the same programmatic transformation is set to take place in OOH as it did with online, mobile, social, CTV, and audio advertising. More than ever, OOH marketers are leaning into the programmatic benefits of greater flexibility, audience-based targeting, and full-funnel performance measurement.

European media owners such as London Lites are excited about the programmatic innovation that will enable them to tap into new revenue streams. “This partnership opens up enormous opportunities for both advertisers in local and international markets to programmatically access the highly desirable and diverse audiences that London Lites provides,” said David English, Managing Partner at London Lites. “As Place Exchange has enabled buyers to seamlessly access our inventory via their DSPs, it’s thrilling to see how quickly London Lites has become part of large global initiatives.”

Place Exchange’s European business is led by James Power, Commercial Director, EMEA, based out of the United Kingdom. James was formerly Head of Outdoor Business Development at Global. Prior to Global, James led sales teams at some of the largest UK-based OOH companies. James is supported by multilingual team members and resources at Place Exchange dedicated to regional supply and demand partners in Europe.

“Place Exchange’s omnichannel and data-driven approach will allow buyers and media owners to unlock the power of OOH in the European market as never before,” said James Power. “In addition to the unique programmatic capabilities we offer buyers and sellers, our distinction as the only independent and agnostic SSP in the OOH space underscores our commitment to transparency by providing full visibility into the landscape of demand and supply for all our partners.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.