Place Exchange by Broadsign Expands Partnership with OUTFRONT Media to Canada

Place Exchange by Broadsign enables advertisers to access all programmatically enabled OUTFRONT Media digital screens across North America

Toronto, Canada (Aug 1, 2023) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced its integration with OUTFRONT Media in Canada, the latest company to join the list of Place Exchange Canadian partners that make up its vast supply footprint in the country. OUTFRONT Media operates premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) billboards in Canada across a wide range of venues from urban centers, to busy highways, to transit hubs, to neighborhoods, that reach people in the places they live, work and travel. Through the Place Exchange SSP, advertisers can seamlessly tap into this expansive inventory via various programmatic buying options, including open auction, programmatic guaranteed and private marketplace deals.

Place Exchange SSP’s technology not only offers the programmatic buying benefits of greater flexibility, audience-based targeting, and full-funnel performance measurement, but also allows advertisers to plan and purchase DOOH media within their existing DSPs, using the same tools and workflows as other programmatic channels. This ease of access opens up greater opportunities for OUTFRONT Media to be added to multichannel media plans, a trend increasing among Canadian buyers. According to the latest DPAA Omnichannel Decision Makers Study surveying Canadian buyers, 77% of omnichannel advertisers launched a new DOOH campaign in the last 12 months and 84% of omnichannel advertisers planned on recommending DOOH in the next 12 months.

“We are excited to open up more revenue streams and interest from global buyers with our expanded partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign in Canada,” said Brendan Dillon, Vice President of Digital and Programmatic Sales at OUTFRONT Media Canada. “Place Exchange is a long standing partner, and we look forward to bringing the power of this partnership to our customers in Canada.”

“We look forward to amplifying the success we’ve already seen with OUTFRONT Media to Canada,” said Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development, Broadsign. “OUTFRONT’s impressive DOOH screens are a significant addition to our Canadian offering, and will help further accelerate the programmatic transformation we are seeing take hold in Canada, as more and more omnichannel buys are looking to programmatically include high-impact DOOH media into the mix.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT (NYSE: OUT) leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.





