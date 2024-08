There were many significant trends in the out-of-home industry throughout 2022. In our latest panel discussion, we highlight some key insights from leading voices in the industry. Topics covered include sustainability in OOH, EV charging and retail media networks, and the rise of 3D billboards.

Speakers

Adrian Cotterill – Editor-in-Chief, DailyDOOH

Fiona Fitzgibbon – Founder, Diversiffi Media

Autumn White – EVPDigital, Managing Partner, Horizon Media

Adam Green, SVP Strategy, Broadsign