Grandi Stazioni S.p.A. Converts its Transit Network to Broadsign International, LLC’s Software

Italy’s 14 major rail stations to expand their digital offerings and add audience measurement.

Rome, Italy (PRWEB) January 09, 2014. Grandi Stazioni S.p.A., owner of the Grandi Stazioni Media digital signage network, has converted to Broadsign International, LLC’s cloud-based digital signage software platform.

The company plans to extend its current portfolio of 1,100 55” screens, 80 interactive totems and 10 LED/LCD billboards to 1,300 55” and 70” screens, 250 interactive totems and 30 LED/LCDs by the end of 2015.

The Grandi Stazioni network reaches 700 million people annually, over one half of this traffic generated from the Roma Termini, Milano Centrale, Torino Porta Nuova and Napoli Centrale stations. All advertising campaigns are monitored by Nielsen, and accounted for 15% of transit and 44% of DOOH advertising in Italy in 2012.

“We selected Broadsign’s digital signage software to power our rail station network after a six month evaluation of the market leader,” said Fabio Battaggia, CEO of Grandi Stazioni. “Broadsign’s campaign management features, such as excellent reporting and the ability to integrate with audience metrics software, are perfectly suited to our goals of providing advertisers with direct feedback on their ROI and affirming a prominent position in the Italian DOOH market.”

All screens are strategically positioned in food courts, shopping galleries, rail platforms, waiting areas, subway entrances and external spaces. Loop lengths differ based on location and dwell time. These touch points allow advertisers to create and maintain a strong and engaging dialogue with targeted consumers during the commuting and traveling journey.

To enhance this experience, Grandi Stazioni is moving from a purely advertising model to one that incorporates rail traffic information, news and local store promotions. In addition to traditional video ads, the network’s over 200 DOOH customers are beginning to use rich media format and interactivity to communicate with consumers.

Recent campaigns include a Discovery TV show launch based on Twitter, a Kellogg’s charity spot using augmented reality and a live YouTube connection, and a SkyTV Video on Demand launch using augmented reality and a Twitter wall.

“The successful conversion to Broadsign’s software and current extension of Grandi Stazioni’s network provides yet another example of how in using Broadsign’s cloud-based platform, companies are able to quickly and easily manage impressive campaigns with limited operational costs and high flexibility,” said Brian Dusho, Broadsign’s CEO.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of Software as a Service for digital signage networks. Its software platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After ten years in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Grandi Stazioni

Upgrading, valorizing and managing Italy’s 14 largest railway stations: this is the key objective of Grandi Stazioni Spa, 60% of which is owned by the Italian rail operator, Ferrovie dello Stato, while the remaining 40% is held by the company Eurostazioni Spa, in partnership with Edizione Srl (Benetton Group), Vianini Lavori Spa (Caltagirone Group), Pirelli & C. Spa (Pirelli Group) and Sncf Partecipations S.A. (Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer).

The stations of Milano Centrale, Torino Porta Nuova, Genova Brignole and Genova Piazza Principe, Venezia Mestre and Venezia S. Lucia, Verona Porta Nuova, Bologna Centrale, Firenze S.M. Novella, Roma Termini, Roma Tiburtina, Napoli Centrale, Bari Centrale and Palermo Centrale are all gateways to the country, and first impressions count.

