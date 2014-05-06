Eye Airports Converts to Broadsign International, LLC’s Digital Signage Software

The United Kingdom’s largest airport advertising company selects Broadsign software to power its digital signage network.

London, England. May 6, 2014. The largest airport advertising company in the United Kingdom, Eye Airports, has selected Broadsign International, LLC’s cloud-based digital signage software platform to power its network of screens across 28 airports in the UK. The initiative follows the merger announcement of Eye Corp UK and Airport Partners in December 2013.

The initial conversion of 200 Eye Airports screens to Broadsign software took place in 13 airports this March and will continue with further rollout. The network is present in major national hubs such as London Gatwick, Manchester Airport and London Stansted. It consists of 46”, 55” and 70” LCD screens and video walls along with large format LEDs, and reaches over 100 million passengers annually.

“The flexibility of Broadsign’s platform stood out from alternative solutions for the airport environment and as such, we approached the company directly to discuss Eye Airports’ requirements,” said Andrew Walker, Chairman and CEO of Eye Airports. “Broadsign software has improved our CMS reliability and analysis, increasing our confidence that ad playback meets our customers’ high expectations.”

Eye Airports exclusively plays advertising content to valuable and diverse audiences of business and leisure passengers who experience significant dwell times in prestigious, enclosed spaces. According to a 2010 behaviour study by Eye Airports, 98% of Eye Airports passengers agree they arrive early to shop at the airport and 70% are open to finding out about new products and services when in the airport environment.

The positive mindset of consumers and their openness to advertising influence is attractive to Eye Airports customers, such as luxury brands Chanel and Longines. Airlines like Virgin Airways, British Airways and easyJet take advantage of the 46% of Eye Airports passengers who say that airport advertising makes them aware of travel companies and services (Eye Travel and Tourism Survey 2012).

“Broadsign has firmly established itself as a leader in the transit vertical and our partnership with Eye Airports affirms the strength of our platform in the airport environment,” said Skip Beloff, Vice President of Sales at Broadsign. “Transit networks are especially good at pushing us to develop features for innovative campaigns and we look forward to assisting Eye Airports by providing them with the opportunity to add new and creative dimensions to upcoming projects.”

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

About Eye Airports

Eye Airports are the UK’s National Airport Advertising experts, with offices in London, Manchester and Harrogate. Their advertising solutions reach over 100 million passengers a year, with significant growth forecasted. They provide national and regional UK Airport Advertising solutions, combining traditional Out of Home Advertising formats with their innovative Digital HD Screens, Experiential and Sponsorship opportunities.

