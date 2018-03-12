How HMN’s digital signage network empowers patients to take their health into their own hands

The average American visits a doctor four times a year, Christopher J. Culver wanted these people to get the most out of their appointment by encouraging better conversations between doctors and patients. In 2007, Health Media Network (HMN) was founded by Mr. Culver to help educate patients in waiting rooms in a personal, informative and educational way.

simplify content to educate and inform patients

It takes years for professionals to master the terminology needed to work in the medical field. So for patients walking into a clinic, they are likely lacking the vocabulary to efficiently describe symptoms and understand a diagnosis. HMN wanted to bridge this gap by providing patients with informative and educational content through their digital signage network.

HMN’s team of healthcare specialists, writers, designers and animators work together to create educational and engaging content that is easy for patients to understand. By working closely with content partners, HMN delivers content that has been reviewed to ensure it is accurate, relevant and informative.

With thousands of digital screens located in physician waiting rooms and hospital rooms across America, HMN empowers millions of people to take their health into their own hands.

content for every medical network

Every patient that walks into a health clinic has different needs and worries, which means that they will each benefit from different types of content. To better address these varying needs, HMN created 30 specialty networks that display informative and engaging content that is tailored to the audience.

Cardiology Network

Diabetes Network

Hispanic Network

New Mom’s Network

PetCareTV Network

Primary Care Network

Whether a patient is at a cardiology clinic or visiting an OB/GYN, the content is specific to each location. This ensures that the right content is getting to the right person. Commercials and educational content fit the viewer’s needs.

With an average wait time of 30 minutes, patients have time to understand the content they’re viewing, which helps them think about additional questions to ask their physicians. This ensures that the appointment is focused and patients leave feeling well informed.

Consumers also benefit from viewing ads that are relevant to their visit. If a patient wants to know more about certain products, they can ask their physician during the appointment to see if it the right fit for them. With more information, consumers are able to make smarter choices about their health.

hmn & broadsign

As Health Media Network continues to build a stronger, more specialized network, Broadsign has helped streamline their content delivery. Broadsign’s automated software, Broadsign Control, makes it easier for HMN to deliver their content to screens in physician waiting rooms and medical centers across America. With Broadsign’s open API, HMN has easily integrated their custom utilities with the Broadsign platform, enabling their service, logistics and integrations teams to seamlessly manage their content and scheduling.

HMN is also looking forward to offering digital media buyers the opportunity to reach their target audience through programmatic buying via Broadsign Reach.

Broadsign helps HMN improve the patient experience through the Broadsign Publish software. Offering a quick and easy way to create content, Broadsign allows medical offices to personalize their own content specific to their location. Offices are able to showcase office hours, pricing, upcoming event and more, offering a personal touch within the environment.