Supercharge your Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaigns with out-of-home advertising

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become pivotal dates on the retail calendar, marking the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. Originally a single day of in-store sales, Black Friday has now evolved into a full weekend event, with shoppers flocking to brick-and-mortar locations on Friday and turning to online deals during Cyber Monday. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), a record-breaking 200.4 million consumers shopped over the five-day holiday weekend from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday last year, breaking the previous year’s record of 196.7 million shoppers.

The holiday shopping season isn’t just about big sales—it’s a race for consumer attention, with brands vying to make the biggest impact. Shoppers are actively hunting for deals, making them more open to ads highlighting promotions or new products. But in the crowded digital space, standing out is tough. That’s where out-of-home (OOH) advertising shines. OOH reaches consumers when they’re most receptive, driving foot traffic to stores and boosting digital campaigns, giving brands the visibility needed to win big this holiday season.

Capturing attention across the blended shopping journey

Holiday shopping habits have significantly transformed in recent years, with consumers spreading out their purchases to reduce stress and better manage their budgets. 2023 NRF research revealed that 59% of holiday shoppers had already started browsing and buying by early November. This earlier start to shopping has turned what was once a single weekend frenzy into a more extended, thoughtful process as consumers aim to get ahead of the rush.

So, where are consumers making most of their purchases? Recent surveys show that shoppers are seamlessly blending in-store and online experiences. According to the NRF, 134.2 million people shopped online during last year’s Black Friday weekend, up from 130.2 million in 2022. Data from eMarketer echoes this trend, projecting holiday e-commerce sales to grow by 9.5% year-over-year, accounting for 19.8% of 2024’s total holiday retail sales.

Despite the growth of online shopping, in-store experiences remain a major part of the consumer journey. Over last year’s Black Friday weekend, 121.4 million shoppers visited physical stores, a number nearly identical to the previous year. With consumers actively moving between digital and physical spaces, brands need an advertising strategy to capture attention across both worlds.

Boost in-store shopping visits

With its increased mobility and foot traffic, the holiday season amplifies the potential of OOH advertising to influence shoppers as they navigate stores and retail centers. Strategic ad placements—whether on billboards near malls, digital displays in transit hubs, or along busy streets—enable advertisers to engage audiences during high-impact moments. By targeting shoppers already primed to browse and buy, OOH can drive store visits and prompt immediate action during the holiday rush.

Beyond awareness, OOH’s dynamic capabilities make it perfect for promoting time-sensitive offers. According to Vericast’s 2024 Holiday Retail TrendWatch, 38% of consumers are most interested in receiving deals and discounts that will make holiday shopping more affordable. Meanwhile 56% say the holiday season is a great time of year for purchases because of sales and discounts.

Footwear brand Schuh promotes its Black Friday sale in high-traffic locations.

Programmatic DOOH can display real-time updates on limited-time sales, exclusive discounts, or last-chance promotions, prompting consumers to act quickly. For example, digital displays in shopping areas can alert shoppers to flash sales that end in a few hours, pushing them to visit nearby stores immediately. This kind of messaging taps into the urgency of the season, especially with 30% of shoppers purchasing earlier to avoid missing out on specific items.

In addition to its role outside of stores, OOH can amplify its impact through in-store retail media activations. Digital displays within retail environments can showcase current promotions and exclusive deals right at the point of purchase. These in-store elements reinforce the messaging encountered earlier and provide a seamless transition from outside advertising to immediate action, driving impulse buys and enhancing shopper engagement during peak shopping days.

Create online and offline synergy with OOH

OOH plays a crucial role in complementing digital strategies, especially with e-commerce forecasted to drive about $1 out of every $5 spent during the holidays. Ads in high-traffic areas can drive awareness of online promotions, encouraging shoppers to visit a website or app to get more information or complete their purchases. Shoppable OOH ads, like those featuring QR codes, provide a direct path to purchase by letting shoppers instantly scan the code to access deals or product pages on their phones.

Incorporating retargeting into an omnichannel strategy also enhances the effectiveness of OOH. After capturing consumer attention in the real world, digital retargeting enables brands to reconnect with those same audiences online. An OAAA and Harris Poll report found that 74% of mobile users took action on their devices after viewing DOOH ads. These actions included online searches(44%), direct visits to websites (38%), and engagement on social media (30%). This seamless follow-up helps brands remain top-of-mind and drive conversions across various touchpoints.



For instance, when a shopper enters a specific location, such as the area surrounding a billboard, advertisers can use mobile retargeting to serve ads later on social media or search engines. These timely digital reminders reinforce the initial OOH impression, keeping the brand top-of-mind as the shopper browses online. This strategy is especially effective during the holiday season, with mobile e-commerce now driving more than half of all online sales, increasing the chances of conversion.



Fashion giant SHEIN encourages audiences to shop its Black Friday sale with OOH activations across the UK.

As the shopping rush kicks off, brands have a prime opportunity to leverage DOOH advertising to reach targeted audiences both on the go and at the point of purchase. With shifting economic factors and an earlier shopping window, consumers are more focused on finding deals and value-driven offers. DOOH is the perfect medium to highlight these promotions in real time. Whether you’re focused on building brand awareness or driving in-store traffic, integrating DOOH into your omnichannel strategy is a powerful move that can significantly amplify results.

