Out-of-Home’s push for a more sustainable future

Historically, the out-of-home (OOH) industry has been perceived as resource-intensive thanks to its physical nature. From printed ads to always-on digital screens and illuminated billboards, the environmental impact of the medium is hard to miss. And that’s not to mention the logistics of transporting materials and maintaining physical locations.

So it may surprise people that, according to recent research by KPMG and Outsmart, the accredited OOH trade body in the UK, outdoor advertising is responsible for less than 3.5% of the advertising industry’s carbon footprint and only 3.3% of its power consumption across the region. That placed OOH as the most sustainable advertising medium in the UK, compared to Online, TV, Radio, Print and Email.

While these numbers are impressive, there’s still work to be done for OOH to become a ‘green’ sector. Sustainability is becoming crucial for the industry’s long-term viability, especially as consumers increasingly prefer environmentally conscious products and practices. As a result, brands are investing more in R&D to meet these demands, and agencies are stepping up with initiatives like incorporating sustainable materials into campaigns and setting certification standards for OOH suppliers.

Let’s take a look at the steps the OOH industry is taking to build a more sustainable future.

Where Does OOH stand in the sustainability conversation?

According to Outsmart and KPMG’s study, OOH represents less than 1% of annual power consumption in the information communication technology (ICT) sector. The large number of personal devices in use and the data transmission networks and data centres that enable them account for 99.4% of annual ICT power consumption.

OOH is also a one-to-many platform where a single ad reaches a broad audience, making it an efficient medium for engaging with large numbers of people. The same study found that OOH emits less carbon per impression than all other media measured, coming in at 0.25g CO2eq – less than half of its closest competitor media.

So, how is the OOH industry addressing sustainability challenges? Many media owners and ad tech providers are setting their own standards for greener practices. Still, some governing bodies are forming committees to foster dialogue and encourage the adoption of sustainable business practices within the industry. For example, the World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has established a Global Sustainability Task Force that focuses on sharing best practices for companies and WOO members to implement sustainability into the heart of their businesses.

Greener practices in OOH

Compared to other advertising channels, OOH media owners have more control of the supply chain and end-to-end operations, allowing them to improve sustainability in a more direct way.

Practices include:

Recyclable materials and eco-friendly printing

Traditional or static billboards, typically made from PVC or vinyl, are not biodegradable and pose recycling challenges, leading to more waste in landfills. The production of these materials is energy-intensive and generates considerable waste as they require frequent replacement when ads change. Additionally, the emissions from transporting and installing these billboards add to their environmental impact.

OOH media owners are starting to make significant strides by incorporating refurbished and recyclable materials into billboards and related collateral. The construction and installation of OOH furniture are at the top of mind, with some media owners replacing steel casing wraps around panels with more eco-friendly alternatives and recyclable plastics.

Sustainable printing practices are essential to a greener OOH industry, from using eco-friendly inks like water- or soy-based varieties to partnering with companies that invest in responsible paper sourcing, advanced printing technologies, and effective waste management.

Tip: Just as brands and agencies demand certification requirements for OOH suppliers, media owners should prioritize suppliers based on their environmental credentials and sustainable product offerings.

Reusability programs

Once a campaign concludes, it’s important to ensure that all materials are recycled or disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. This involves managing the disposal of used billboards and signage and informing clients about the available recycling options for their displays. Educating clients about these options helps promote sustainable practices and ensures that materials are handled in a way that minimizes environmental impact.

Renewable energy sources

Renewable energy, like switching to LED displays or powering digital OOH (DOOH) screens with solar or wind panels, is another area of investment for media owners. A separate study from Outsmart and PwC found that the outdoor industry has increased its use of renewable electricity to over 90%.

LED technology offers significant energy efficiency and a longer lifespan compared to traditional lighting options, making it an ideal choice for OOH suppliers aiming to reduce energy consumption and operational costs. Solar energy can also power various formats, from digital billboards to kiosks, reducing reliance on nonrenewable electricity. While the initial investment in LED and solar technology may be higher, the long-term savings from reduced energy use and maintenance are substantial. Additionally, adapting to ambient light levels based on the time of day and season and powering down digital screens during overnight hours can further enhance energy efficiency.

Local sourcing and community impact

Local sourcing in OOH refers to obtaining materials and services from local suppliers and vendors rather than importing them from distant locations. This approach helps reduce the carbon footprint associated with transportation and supports the local economy. In the context of OOH advertising, local sourcing might involve prioritizing nearby manufacturers for billboards and signs, working with local printing companies, or engaging local contractors for installation and maintenance.

Additionally, outdoor advertising companies must understand how their displays might affect local ecosystems and communities. Proper placement of these ads should be considered to help minimize negative impacts on both the environment and local residents.

OOH advertising’s real-world presence gives it the impact, buzz, and effectiveness that make it a valuable part of any media mix. However, it’s important to balance this tangible, in-person touchpoint with efforts to improve sustainability. By staying mindful of ways to reduce our environmental impact, we can continue to engage consumers effectively while advancing toward a greener future in advertising.

