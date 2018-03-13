How Lightbox uses dynamic content to keep mall shoppers coming back

In today’s fast-paced, on-demand, interconnected and Amazon-driven world, malls must provide something that goes beyond the traditional shopping experience to keep up with modern consumers. For that reason, Lightbox built a unique, dynamic and creative premium video platform that effectively engages today’s connected consumers through hyper-targeted messaging, one-to-one mobile executions and social integrations.

Digitizing the shopping experience

Consumer shopping patterns have changed. With the ease at which items can be bought online, Lightbox saw a need to evolve their digital network of screens into a sophisticated and flexible platform to attract the tech-savvy shoppers of today.

To engage consumers and create a memorable shopping experience, Lightbox evolved its product offering to transform their platform into a unique, shopper-centric content hub.

Social media integration

Mobile retargeting

Real-time campaign optimization

Dynamic data capabilities

Interactive touchscreens

Targeted messaging

Lightbox creates and displays editorial-style content focused on lifestyle, food, fashion and entertainment. They also work with Hearst, AccuWeather and NowThis Media to deliver dynamic, up-to-the-minute content featuring seasonal trends, weather and news.

Each mall also receives messaging specific to their community. The screens display content related to charitable events, community gatherings, movie listings, farmer’s markets, celebrity appearances and other local happenings. The Lightbox network aims to create a digital concierge service, providing customers with all the information they need to have a truly rewarding mall experience.

Dynamic ads for targeted messaging

With over 4500 screens across America, the Lightbox network is an ideal way for advertisers to reach their target audience, particularly for retail and entertainment brands. Shoppers are in a buying frame-of-mind and are open to branded messaging. And while simple video ads work well in this context, the Adspace network encourages brands to think outside the box.

H&M did just this and displayed user-generated photos from the Coachella music festival using an Instagram hashtag. The use of mobile and social integrations made for a relevant, timely and engaging campaign that brought widespread awareness to H&M’s newly released festival clothing line.

While digital screens add to the overall shopping experience, they are also extremely effective at driving foot traffic. A recent third-party study showed a 150% increase in foot traffic to a major retailer while their advertising campaign ran on the Lightbox network.

Lightbox continuously creates new and engaging ways to keep consumers coming back for more. With a fully customized digital experience unique to each shopping mall, consumers receive relevant and exciting messaging when it matters most. And with their number of screens growing, Adspace proves that malls using dynamic digital content stay ahead of the game.

Lightbox and Broadsign

As Lightbox continues to improve the shopping experience, partners like Broadsign help streamline content delivery. Using Broadsign’s software allows Adspace to deliver customized content to their 300+ locations.

An automated network ensures that messaging and campaigns are always timely, accurate and up-to-date. With an open API and industry best partners, Lightbox can include unique content and third-party integrations with ease and efficiency.

The platform also offers a programmatic ad-buying model that offers digital media buyers more opportunities to reach their target audiences.