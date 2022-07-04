How Rajawali Media is changing Outdoor media in Indonesia

In the Indonesian market, digital out-of-home is still a relatively new offering. Most operators are still operating static networks, so any media owner exploring the possibilities of digital screens, audience targeting, or automated buying is pushing the boundaries of innovation.

Rajawali Media believes growth is only possible and sustainable by embracing change, and for this reason, the company has partnered with Broadsign to power an aggressive shift into a digital era of Indonesian OOH.

How Rajawali Media is leading OOH advertising in the Indonesian market

Founded in 2012, Rajawali Media started by building a network of static billboards across Indonesia, focusing on Jakarta. Plans changed in 2018 when the government of Jakarta banned static and digital roadside advertising, but Rajawali Media was well prepared. The company converted a portion of its inventory to a digital media screen network and invested exclusively in premium locations throughout the Jakarta market to comply with government guidelines.

Today, Rajawali Media’s inventory type comprises ten static and digital screens in vertical and horizontal formats. The wide-ranging network displays content from local and regional advertisers across all industries, including Grab, KFC, Heinz, TikTok, YL, Indosat telecommunications, BCA banking, and Tokopedia for e-commerce. Recently, the company has integrated Admobilize to access its vast audience data and create improved audience analytics and capture system. By making accurate audience data core to its mission, Rajawali is creating a more compelling offering for its buyers in the Indonesian market.

Audience data is key to delivering greater value for Rajawali’s customers

Exploring the opportunities of DOOH

Rajawali Media’s entry into the DOOH space marks a significant step forward for the company, as it’s a new opportunity for advertisers to catch audiences’ attention, especially with video content. With Broadsign Control, DOOH is more accessible than ever before, and will allow Rajawali’s buyers to be more flexible and to react to real-time changes to market conditions.

Some of the future projects Rajawali Media is planning include adding more inventory, to the point of doubling their current network by 2023. The company is also looking to incorporate pDOOH into its network to future-proof operations for its business and clients.

Programmatic DOOH will be a key expansion area for Rajawali Media in the future

Rajawali Media and Broadsign

Rajawali has partnered with Broadsign to help manage its inventory and digital screen networks flawlessly while maximizing efficiency and keeping tabs on the expansion of OOH in the region. Its goal is to use these as the foundation of its work toward building a technology-driven and data-informed future.

By focusing on technology-based solutions, Rajawali has become one of the leading OOH media companies in the Indonesian market. Moving forward, the company’s vision is to have screens anywhere its target audience is, and Broadsign’s solutions will be at the core of its buildup.

“Broadsign technology allows us to operate and monetize our inventory more efficiently. It’s the perfect complement to our innovative outdoor advertising network and can help shepherd us through our move to programmatic and a new phase of growth,” shared Herman Tasmin, Director of Rajawali Media.

Broadsign’s DOOH solutions have been instrumental to Rajawali Media’s success in DOOH

For Rajawali Media, one of the most attractive features in the meantime is the ability to manage OOH inventory efficiently, streamline changes to DOOH networks, and make changes to campaigns in real-time.

With Broadsign, Rajawali Media is staying ahead of its competitors in the Indonesian market, including by jumping on the programmatic DOOH trend with Broadsign Reach. Operating this platform will also help streamline the company’s transition into the world of programmatic and help support increased demand from both brands and media buying agencies.

By 2023, Rajawali Media aims to grow its network by 100%, digitize its locations, and double its available programmatic inventory. The company also plans on adding Broadsign Reach programmatic technology to its entire DOOH network. It’s an exciting, forward-thinking plan that is sure to produce great results as Rajawali secures its leadership in the Indonesian market.

Learn more about how Broadsign can help your OOH business succeed

Request your personalized demo today!