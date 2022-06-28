Intersection Expands Premium pDOOH Offering with Broadsign Reach Integration

Activation unlocks access to thousands of Intersection screens located in high-density areas across the U.S. on Broadsign-supported DSPs.

New York, New York and Montreal, Canada– June 28, 2022 – Brands and media buying agencies around the world can now easily plan and execute ad campaigns on Intersection’s premium digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory in top U.S. DMAs, courtesy of an expanded partnership between experience-driven out-of-home (OOH) media and technology company Intersection and OOH ad technology developer Broadsign. The two OOH leaders have teamed up to onboard more than 5,500 Intersection displays to the Broadsign Reach programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) platform.

With the Intersection network now available on more than 30 Broadsign-integrated DSPs, including Broadsign Ads, media buyers can target and reach populations with dynamic creative advertising and content in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and other top markets via Intersection’s LinkNYC, rail, transit, and other streetside displays. The integration builds on a longstanding relationship through which Intersection uses the Broadsign platform to manage and distribute advertising across its network, which delivers more than 3.5B monthly gross impressions. Intersection’s expanded use of the full Broadsign platform unlocks new buyer capabilities such as programmatic guaranteed, preemptible campaigns, more flexible scheduling, and support for HTML5 content. It will also enable Intersection to take full advantage of Broadsign’s yield optimization engine, of which it has been an early charter customer.

“Our goal is to make our premium inventory even more widely available to marketers so they can reach their target audiences in major US cities,” said Sheri Ham, VP of Programmatic Partnerships & Sales. “Our longstanding partnership with Broadsign is one of the many reasons we’re excited to add Reach to our SSP portfolio.”

“Intersection is an industry innovator with prime inventory spanning some of America’s busiest street corners, so we’re honored to collaborate on their first external programmatic DOOH SSP activation,” shared John Dolan, VP and Global Head of Media Sales, Broadsign. “As the ad industry transitions to a cookieless world, the value of OOH is becoming clearer than ever to brands and agencies alike, and this activation makes it easier for media buyers to broaden the funnel and reach audiences with contextually relevant OOH ads.”

About Intersection

Intersection is an experience-driven Out of Home media and technology company that delivers programming, consumer amenities, and advertising to cities. From free internet access to wayfinding to real-time information, our products make city life easier and more sustainable. We further enrich cities with experiential programming that inspires and engages people throughout their day. With valuable, diverse audiences in America’s top cities, we provide innovative, data-driven solutions for brands to reach urbanites at scale. For more information, visit www.intersection.com

About Broadsign

Broadsign empowers publishers, agencies, and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering over 300,000 digital signs along roadways and in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign Platform gives marketers and agencies simpler access to premium screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Volkswagen, John Lewis, Samsung, and more, run successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. https://broadsign.com