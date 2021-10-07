Introducing DOOHX: Learn about programmatic DOOH straight from the pros

The emergence of programmatic is an exciting step forward for the outdoor advertising industry, a channel that’s redefining how ads are transacted on both the buying and selling side while helping advertisers create the most contextual campaigns possible.

Despite the buzz around pDOOH in recent years, programmatic still feels like something of a new phenomenon in the out-of-home world. At first, understanding the channel and its numerous capabilities can feel a bit like learning a new language. But like anything worth knowing, a little time and dedication—along with the right resources—is all you need to establish yourself as an expert in all things programmatic DOOH.

To help, Broadsign is proud to sponsor DOOHX, an industry-first online learning platform dedicated to teaching industry professionals, media buyers, and publishers everything they need to know about digital out-of-home and pDOOH. An extension of our existing Programmatic U series, DOOHX offers comprehensive video lectures delivered by an industry expert, all designed to teach professionals how to launch dynamic DOOH campaigns.

For a better idea of what participants can expect from each class, check out this sample:

Learning the basics from Brooke Ermogenis

Classes are led by DOOHX’s Head of Insight, seasoned OOH authority Brooke Ermogenis. Brooke’s expertise and near-decade of experience working in OOH on both the buy-side and sell-side mean you’ll be tackling all the basics of programmatic with someone who knows the industry inside and out. Throughout her years working in the field, Brooke has forged solid connections with other influential OOH movers and shakers—and she’s invited some of them to participate in classes and share their insights with DOOHX participants. Not only will you be exposed to what’s possible through programmatic ad buying, but you’ll hear from those who’ve helped shape the industry by successfully harnessing this channel, thus allowing you to make more informed media buying decisions.

PDOOH 101 is now in session

With a topic as intricate as programmatic DOOH, there’s a lot of ground to be covered—so we’ve structured each class to be a digestible, self-paced series of videos. The introductory course, PDOOH 101, is broken up into 10 different modules, which are each divided into separate sections. The different modules start with an overview, continue with training videos, and culminate in a content review and assessment. But the learning doesn’t stop there! Every participant will also be granted access to a private and exclusive DOOHX Slack channel, connecting them with Brooke and Broadsign experts to enjoy additional content, take part in Q&As, or access ongoing support when it comes time to launch campaigns.

The course syllabus

In addition to the video lectures, which you can access at your leisure, the PDOOH 101 lessons get into the nitty-gritty of programmatic DOOH. To assess your learning, the curriculum also requires students to test their knowledge through a handful of challenging (but fun!) pop quizzes. For the introductory PDOOH 101 lesson, some of the topics you can expect to cover include:

A general overview of programmatic DOOH and how the technology works;

A glossary of terms and definitions, so you can talk the programmatic talk on top of walking the walk at your next pitch meeting ;

An exploration of the different types of campaigns achievable with programmatic DOOH ad buying;

Examples and ideas of creative campaign opportunities your business, agency, or brand can explore by leveraging programmatic trading in DOOH;

Audience measurement and success metrics;

Some best practices for both buyers and publishers

Beyond that, registration for the class comes with a few extra bonuses straight from the experts themselves, including answers to FAQs, bonus material, and downloadable takeaway sheets.

Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate of completion and a badge for their LinkedIn profile and other social media platforms. Not only will you be able to tell the world that you’re a programmatic DOOH expert, you’ll have the certification to back it up.

More classes will be made available shortly to help broaden your profile, improve your career prospects, and solidify your status as an expert in pDOOH.

How to register

Both for its flexibility and dynamic capabilities, programmatic is becoming an increasingly in-demand solution for companies operating in the digital out-of-home space. Understanding and demystifying some of the more complex aspects of this platform is a huge stepping stone towards improving your professional profile and scaling your business. Plus, you’ll be helping you and your teams become proficient in one of advertising’s emerging and powerful trends.

Ready to hit the books? Sign up for DOOHX’s inaugural certification course, PDOOH 101, and take advantage of early bird savings. See you in class!