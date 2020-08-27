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BlogMaarten Dollevoet Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Broadsign

Maarten Dollevoet Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer at Broadsign

August 27, 2020Rob Côté

A picture of Maarten Dollevoet, the new Chief Revenue Officer at Broadsign

A picture of Maarten Dollevoet, the new Chief Revenue Officer at Broadsign

As we approach the end of summer and look forward to a busy fall and winter, we’re delighted to announce the promotion of our (now former) SVP of Global Sales, Maarten Dollevoet, to Chief Revenue Officer at Broadsign.

As CRO, Maarten will continue to oversee Broadsign sales activities around the world. He will also contribute his deep product and industry knowledge to our product strategy, helping ensure we meet the needs of clients both today and in the future.

Maarten originally joined Broadsign in 2008 as the company’s European Sales Director, and developed a consistent track record of revenue growth and a knack for landing strategic accounts.

In 2017, he was promoted to global VP, and then SVP, of sales, and proceeded to both completely rebuild our North American sales organization and help land some of the biggest accounts on the company roster. North American businesses now account for more than half of Broadsign’s revenue.

On behalf of Broadsign, we would like to congratulate Maarten on his well-deserved promotion. We look forward to seeing what you’ll do next!

Rob Côté
Rob Côté

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