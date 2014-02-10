Mondelez International, Inc. Chooses Broadsign International, LLC for its Interactive Vending Network

World’s pre-eminent maker of snacks uses Broadsign’s digital signage software for new diji-touch deployment.

CHICAGO, IL. Feb.10, 2014. One of the world’s largest snack manufacturers, Mondelez International, Inc., has selected Broadsign International, LLC’s digital signage content management platform for its diji-touch interactive vending machines.

The initial deployment of diji-touch is part of a national rollout occurring within the next 18 to 24 months, with a goal of 1,500 machines deployed in the first year. The network will be situated in hospitals, colleges and universities and high traffic location types such as museums and public transit.

The diji-touch machines feature interactive, touch screen enabled LED monitors, Microsoft Kinect motion sensors and NFC readers. HD motion graphics and 3D views of packaging, ingredients and nutrition facts contribute to an average dwell time exceeding 6 minutes and a threefold sales increase according to Beta Test results. This offering of heightened consumer engagement at the point of purchase presents media placement opportunities for both endemic advertisers whose products are in the vending machines and non-endemic advertisers seeking a digital out-of-home network.

“We became aware of Broadsign when our agency, Digitas, conducted an RFI and RFP to determine who offered the highest grade solutions for digital out-of-home ad serving,” said Michael Miller, Director of Marketing Foodservice at Mondelez. “Broadsign software was selected as the best fit for our needs because it supports the development of interactive features allowing the diji-touch network to create unique connections with consumers as they purchase products.”

The diji-touch network will increase the level of interaction achievable in Mondelez’s multichannel campaigns. In promotion of Oreo, one of Mondelez’s 9 billion-dollar brands, consumers are invited to draw a smile in the icing of an Oreo cookie on a diji-touch screen prior to purchase.

“Broadsign prides itself for bringing constant innovation to the digital signage industry, and as such, we are thrilled to support the diji-touch network,” said Skip Beloff, Broadsign’s Vice President of Sales. “These interactive vending machines completely change the traditional consumer experience and our software is a safe bet for enhancing future interactions.”

A Mondelez representative will be speaking about the diji-touch deployment at Broadsign’s Second Annual Client Summit in Las Vegas on February 11, and a functional diji-touch machine will be present at Broadsign’s booth (714) during Digital Signage Expo. Please visit broadsign.com to schedule a meeting at the event and learn more about Broadsign’s digital signage software.

About Broadsign

Broadsign International, LLC is the first global provider of cloud-based software for digital signage networks. Its platform was designed exclusively as a management system for media companies operating digital out-of-home and digital place-based media networks, giving them an unlimited capacity for growth without adding personnel. After over a decade in the industry, Broadsign’s latest incarnation, Broadsign X, has become a mature and reliable fit for all digital signage software needs and its Android-based smart player, Broadsign Xpress, has decreased the cost of deploying digital signage compared to PC-based hardware alternatives.

Broadsign’s constant growth, extensive network and dedication to predicting and responding to industry trends make its digital signage solutions a safe bet for the future of networks with even the most complex of requirements. For more information about Broadsign, visit https://broadsign.com.

Press Contacts

For Broadsign Daniel Parisien

daniel.parisien@broadsign.com