Place Exchange by Broadsign connects to Executive Channel Network (ECN) to fuel programmatic growth in Europe

Place Exchange by Broadsign’s latest partnership expands its programmatic Out of Home offering into France, Germany, and the UK.

New York, NY (April 28, 2022) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), today announced a partnership with Executive Channel Network (ECN), a world-leading DOOH office media publisher. ECN’s DOOH office media network connects brands with office audiences in real time.

Place Exchange’s partnership with ECN covers the UK, France, and Germany markets, and enables marketers to execute DOOH media campaigns programmatically via their preferred demand-side platforms (DSPs). Place Exchange’s integrated DSP partners include Amobee, MediaMath, Viant, Yahoo DSP and many more, opening up ECN’s expansive DOOH inventory to a broad mix of programmatic agencies and advertisers, and enabling unified planning, buying, optimization, reporting, and attribution for DOOH alongside other programmatic channels.

A recent study by ECN showed that as office audiences are returning to business precincts and major city centres in the UK and Western Europe, office attendance remains spread across the weekdays from Monday to Friday due to the different hybrid working policies within different organizations.

Ari Buchalter, Chief Strategy Officer, Broadsign, commented: “As Place Exchange expands into Europe, this partnership with ECN provides our demand partners with seamless access to a coveted and affluent audience in key markets.”

Charles Parry-Okeden, Global CEO, ECN commented: “The consumer journey is now driven by contextually relevant omnichannel moments, and we are excited to partner with Place Exchange by Broadsign as programmatic technology expands into the OOH market”.

About Executive Channel Network (ECN)

Executive Channel Network (ECN) is a world-leading digital-out-home (DOOH) office media publisher connecting brand partners with affluent audiences in premium office environments. ECN delivers 17 million weekly impressions across 850 digital screens in 530 locations, and is present in 12 cities including London, Paris, and the main German cities. ECN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Executive Channel Holdings (ECH). For more information, please visit www.executivechannelnetwork.com

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.