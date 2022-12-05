The Neuron Announces Partnership with Place Exchange by Broadsign

Integration with Place Exchange by Broadsign provides The Neuron’s global customers a single point of access to the largest pool of premium DOOH media.

Beaverton, Oregon, December 5th, 2022 – The Neuron, a leading global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) programmatic platform for agencies and advertisers, today announced that it is partnering with Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH).

The partnership, which brings together two innovative technology platforms, enables The Neuron users to access Place Exchange’s unmatched supply of global premium OOH inventory.

The Neuron is fast becoming a leading player in providing data-led, cost-effective access to global DOOH inventory through their easy-to-use platform that helps connect brands and audiences by delivering relevant messages at the moment of engagement.

Dima Nammari, COO of The Neuron, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Place Exchange by Broadsign as our new partner, bringing their rich array of DOOH publishers across all venues and formats to our platform and providing our clients with access to Place Exchange’s premium inventory at scale. We especially value Place Exchange’s position as an agnostic SSP platform. In combination with our leading-edge demand-side technology, we are able to provide our customers with a compelling set of tools and intelligence to deliver a competitive advantage for their DOOH campaigns.”

Over the past year, Place Exchange has expanded from the US and Canada into several new international markets across Latin America and Europe, and has assembled one of the largest independent footprints of OOH media in the UK. This partnership further extends Place Exchange’s reach to demand partners around the globe.

Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign, commented: “We are thrilled to be partnering with The Neuron in opening up programmatic OOH to more agencies and brands, including many shared clients in the UK, to engage with our supply partners on a global scale.”

About The Neuron

Founded in 2020, The Neuron combines a programmatic DOOH DSP platform with premium global inventory, multiple data sources and live data feeds to provide fast, hyper-contextual targeting for client campaigns. The Neuron’s self-serve platform for SMBs and tailored services for agencies, enables their clients to integrate DOOH into their overall marketing campaign mix to drive leads and increase sales results. www.the neuron.com

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.