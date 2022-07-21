Place Exchange Expands Programmatic OOH Reach in Latin America

Buyers now have programmatic access to premium OOH inventory across Latin America’s biggest markets directly via their DSPs.

New York, NY (July 21, 2022) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced its expansion into Latin America’s biggest markets including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Peru. Marketers can now tap into more than 9,000 premium digital OOH screens from leading OOH media companies such as Billboard Planet, Brapex, Doohmain, eme.pe, LatinAD, OLA Media, OOHTV, and Winkel Media (a joint venture with VSBLTY, Retailigent Media, and ABInBev) directly within integrated DSPs including MediaMath, Roku, Yahoo DSP, and more. The expansive network of regional displays provides marketers with seamless access to a diverse range of digital OOH formats and venues including billboards, malls, mobility, point of care, street furniture, retail locations, transit hubs, and more.

Media owners in Latin America are excited about programmatic innovation and the prospect of bringing more revenue into the digital OOH channel. “We found Place Exchange offered a turnkey solution that made the integration of our CMS easy and seamless,” said Andrea Mereghetti, CTO at Cattri. “We are also excited to partner with Place Exchange to bring programmatic OOH to the forefront in Latin America, and to usher in new demand for our offerings.”

Latin America represents a major market opportunity for programmatic OOH. According to Statista, OOH ad spend in Latin America will grow from $960 million in 2021 to $1.47 billion by 2024. Just as programmatic buying has dominated every category of digital advertising including display, mobile, and CTV, the same transformation is taking place in OOH. Marketers are shifting away from disjointed media buys through siloed channels, to larger omnichannel programmatic buys coordinated through their DSPs. Place Exchange uniquely enables marketers to unify execution, optimization, reporting, and attribution for OOH with other programmatic channels within their omnichannel DSPs.

“As the marketers on our DSP extend their omnichannel strategies to Latin America, we are thrilled to offer them access to Place Exchange and its vast network of premium programmatic OOH media in this region,” said Jared Lansky, SVP of Partnerships at MediaMath. “Place Exchange helps our users bridge the gap between the physical and digital world, with advanced capabilities to reach target audiences.”

“Our demand partners have expressed a strong interest in replicating the learnings and the positive impact of programmatic OOH from the US to Latin America,” said Nick Bennett, SVP of Partnerships at Place Exchange. “Our expansion into the region will enable marketers to deliver high-impact OOH messaging to audiences throughout Latin America with unparalleled scale, automation, and flexibility, and unlock the power of OOH in the market as never before.”

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.