Place Exchange by Broadsign Partners with Rockbot to Expand Programmatic Video Out of Home

Place Exchange by Broadsign adds Rockbot’s array of place-based TV screens to its Digital Out of Home offering, enabling TV advertisers to extend audience reach

New York, NY (May 12, 2022) – Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading supply-side platform (SSP) for programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH), announced a partnership with Rockbot, a pioneer in the media-for-business industry, providing multi-channel video streaming content for brick-and-mortar businesses.

Rockbot’s expansive and growing DOOH network is designed to bring highly relevant TV to consumers in contextually relevant places. Rockbot TV screens—programmed with content from top network providers—reach consumers in gyms, airports, salons, spas, and retail locations across the US. The partnership with Place Exchange will enhance marketers’ ability to extend their video advertising campaigns to additional DOOH inventory via the same demand side platforms (DSPs) used to run programmatic video campaigns in online, mobile, social, and CTV.

“With the rise of DOOH, it is inevitable that CTV and DOOH will merge into a growth vertical,” commented Henry Embleton, Head of Advertising at Rockbot. “Partnering with Place Exchange will enable more CTV & DOOH advertisers to capture a growing audience of unique, hard-to-reach consumers for our advertising partners.”

“We’ve seen programmatic video OOH spending increase dramatically in the past year,” commented Nick Bennett, Vice President, Business Development at Broadsign. “As demand for high-quality video inventory continues to grow, we are thrilled to offer advertisers access to Rockbot inventory.”

About Rockbot

Rockbot, founded in 2010, is a pioneer in the media-for-business industry, providing a robust product suite of TV, music, audio, messaging, and digital signage solutions. Rockbot’s primary mission to empower businesses, brands, and places to deliver better customer experiences—and stronger consumer connections—through media in their real-world spaces comes to life with the DOOH offering allowing advertisers to reach consumers, on-the-go. Over 35,000 businesses across the US trust Rockbot’s streaming media services providing advertisers with a reach of nearly 33 million viewers a month. For more information visit rockbot.com.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign

Place Exchange by Broadsign is the leading global SSP for programmatic out-of-home media, featuring the largest footprint of OOH media worldwide. As part of Broadsign’s family of OOH solutions, Place Exchange is integrated with omnichannel and OOH DSPs, and offers agencies and advertisers the opportunity to fully unify non-guaranteed and guaranteed programmatic buying and measurement of OOH media with other digital channels within their DSP of choice, leveraging the same workflows, creatives, reporting, and attribution as for online, mobile, and other forms of digital advertising. Place Exchange’s unmatched array of premium global OOH inventory adheres to its Place Exchange Clear certification program that delivers buyers quality, consistency, transparency, and compliance. For OOH media partners, Place Exchange offers the opportunity to access untapped programmatic ad spend with full transparency and control.