Pladway and Broadsign Agreement: Reach Inventory Now Available on Pladway for Next-Gen Programmatic Out-of-home

Integration of Broadsign’s Reach SSP with Pladway’s DSP will enable high-impact, measurable global planning for brands and media buyers



MONTREAL and MILAN, May 19, 2021 – Pladway, the programmatic advertising platform of Voilàp Holding, today announced a major agreement with Broadsign, the leading international platform for digital out-of-home (DOOH) solutions with the broadest global coverage available today in 82 countries reaching a total of 76 billion impressions per month.

Under the terms of the agreement, the integration of the Broadsign Reach SSP and Pladway’s DSP marks a step forward in the Italian company’s global vision, giving brands and agencies access to a programmatic campaign planning solution that will now reach more than 80,000 premium screens globally.

By integrating the two platforms and supporting always-on deals through the OpenRTB protocol, digital advertisers can seize and exploit the full potential of digital out-of-home programmatic, easily reaching a global audience with the right message at the right time.

Broadsign Reach is the supply-side (SSP) platform that provides the widest and most diverse global inventory of screens, including some of the most trafficked displays in the world spanning retail, transit, roadside, event venues and more.



“With the impending death of the cookie, advertisers are looking for an alternative to third-party targeting, and DOOH is quickly proving a viable option, especially as the medium moves toward programmatic maturation. Teaming with DSPs like Pladway to integrate with Broadsign Reach helps improve media buyer accessibility to DOOH inventory, so that they can take advantage of the dynamic format to deliver contextually relevant campaigns,” shared Adam Green, SVP and GM, Broadsign Reach. “Pladway is a widely used and respected DSP in Italy, and we’re excited to see the integration come to fruition.”

With this agreement, Pladway aims to both benefit the business of the outdoor advertising industry and foster a more widespread culture of out-of-home programmatic: “The connection with Broadsign Reach’s inventory expands opportunities for the ‘Made in Italy’ brands to reach audiences in the world’s most iconic locations – from New York to Sydney, Australia – from Italy, increasing the exposure of brand messages,” said Marco Orlandi, CEO, Pladway in conclusion, pointing out Pladway’s desire to continue to support DOOH as the ideal channel for creating effective and high-impact advertising campaigns by leveraging the centrality of data and the value that it can bring to the revitalization of the global economic and social system.

About Pladway

Pladway is a programmatic advertising platform operating in Digital Out Of Home and In-Store Radio. Its technology allows Buyers to buy outdoor audiences from Publishers in real-time and in an automated way. Founded in 2018, Pladway now holds the largest Italian portfolio of outdoor digital advertising that can be purchased in programmatic. In synergy with the companies of the Voilàp group, of which it has been part since 2020, Pladway is a recognised enabler of the digital transformation in the Italian and foreign OOH advertising market. www.pladway.com

About Broadsign

Broadsign is making it easier than ever for publishers, agencies and brands to harness the power of out-of-home and connect with audiences across the globe. Powering 187,000 digital screens in airports, shopping malls, health clinics, transit systems and more, Broadsign is at the heart of people’s lives. The Broadsign platform enables marketers and agencies to easily book screens and has helped brands like Pepsi, Turkish Airlines, The UFC, Unilever, Volkswagen, John Lewis and more, launch successful programmatic DOOH campaigns. www.Broadsign.com