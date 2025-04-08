Putting people first: Why Broadsign was named one of Canada’s top employers

Recently, we announced that we have been recognized as one of Montreal’s Top Employers, and now, we’re thrilled to share that Broadsign has been named one of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers, too! This award recognizes small and medium-sized businesses across the nation that foster positive workplace cultures through progressive and forward-thinking human resources policies.

Seeing as we’ve put a lot of work into building a workplace where everyone feels welcome, achieving this honour for a sixth consecutive year matters greatly to us.

What makes Broadsign such a special place? When employees talk about what they love most about working here, the answer is almost always the same: the team makes all the difference. But it’s not just about the colleagues we collaborate with—a people-first attitude is embedded into our company DNA. Whether it’s reflected in the perks that support a healthy work-life balance or in the managers who champion growth and encourage everyone to bring their best to the table, it all comes down to one thing at Broadsign: the people.

Don’t just take our word for it—some of our Broadsigners have shared what they believe makes Broadsign one of the top employers in Canada. Check out what they have to say below.

An emphasis on professional development and continued learning

Business Analyst Viraj Gandhi has been part of the Broadsign team for over six years. When he first joined, he was new to the world of finance, so he focused on projects and tasks that would help him gain a deeper understanding of how a finance team operates. Through this hands-on experience, he became familiar with customers and vendors, as well as key processes like accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Viraj quickly picked up the concepts and found himself increasingly drawn to the department’s work. Eager to grow, he approached his manager to express his interest in learning more and taking on greater responsibilities.

“In my day-to-day as a business analyst, the first thing is, of course, coffee,” he says, laughing. “But after that, it’s my job to shed a lot of light and provide as much information to various corners of the company as possible.”

So, what about Broadsign that makes it such a great workplace? For starters, it’s the company’s emphasis on well-being. The company’s leadership team understands that the best work happens when employees feel united and understood and operate under a shared mission.

But it goes beyond cocktail hours and good vibes. When Viraj began to express interest in his professional development, he felt supported. His manager encouraged him to take the leap.

“My manager gradually exposed me to more difficult reporting while always being available to answer and explain any questions I had along the way.” This little extra boost encouraged him to pursue a certification program (FMVA), propelling him to his new job title of Business Analyst.

“There’s a strong emphasis on professional development [at Broadsign] and to continue learning.”

Putting people first, every step of the way

Since joining the company in June 2022, Daniela Rousse, Human Resources Operations Specialist, has become part of a team committed to supporting its employees in ways that go beyond perks and payroll.

It’s not just the HR team—leadership across the company consistently prioritizes people in every decision. “Our team is passionate about our people,” Daniela says, describing Broadsign’s culture. “And our goal is ultimately to help them grow both professionally and personally.”

By actively listening and striving for continuous improvement, Daniela explains, the team works hard to ensure employees feel truly seen, heard, and supported.

Commitment to work-life balance

As a Technical Account Manager, David Muraca’s days are busy at Broadsign. On any given day, you can catch him guiding clients through technical walkthroughs and trainings, managing projects, and more. His role requires agility and an understanding of the products and clients.

Though the work is challenging, David says it isn’t just the work that keeps him motivated, he’s also driven by the corporate culture at Broadsign.

“I do find that Broadsign is competitive in terms of its benefits,” he says. As a father of two, ensuring he has enough work-life balance is important. But, he says, Broadsign lets him manage his schedule and be there for his children if anything comes up—which sometimes happens with two little kids.

Having the flexibility to balance his career and busy family life is part of what makes his life at Broadsign so rewarding.

Where passion meets purpose

Sabrina Allard, Director of Product Marketing, joined the Broadsign team in 2019. Back then, the product marketing team was one person—her. Fast-forward a few years, and today, the team consists of four individuals managing the company’s entire product marketing efforts.

Throughout her time at Broadsign, Sabrina has been involved with countless projects that have involved cross-collaboration with many different departments.

“Everyone is so passionate and driven. There’s so much energy and heart behind everything we do here,” she says. Ultimately, dedication and commitment are two elements that make working at Broadsign meaningful.

Working together to make great things happen

Broadsign is the kind of employer that empowers its team to speak up, take initiative, and grow professionally. This mindset is what drives us to keep raising the bar while staying true to our people-first values. We’ve always believed that great things happen when we prioritize our people, and earning this recognition is yet another reflection of that commitment.

