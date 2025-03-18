Blog Broadsign has been named one of Montreal’s Top Employers for a sixth year. Here’s why.

It’s that time of year again. The complete list of finalists from the 20th annual Montreal’s Top Employers competition has been unveiled, and for the sixth consecutive year, we’ve made the grade.

Fun fact: The average Broadsign employee stays with us for over five years—well above the tech industry average of under three years. That speaks volumes about our corporate culture, the values we uphold, and the opportunities we create for our team. With this latest recognition, we’re excited to highlight the key initiatives and values that have helped us build a workplace where people want to stay and grow.

About Montreal’s Top Employers

Montreal’s Top Employers is an annual editorial competition recognizing small and medium-sized businesses in Greater Montréal that offer exceptional places to work thanks to forward-thinking human resources policies. Every year, winners are chosen by a panel of judges who evaluate companies on specific criteria: work atmosphere, social, health and family benefits, vacation time, employee communications, training and skills development, and community involvement.

A focus on outcomes, not oversight

For over 20 years, creating a positive workplace has been an area of focus for Broadsign. As we’ve grown from a startup-sized team to over 250+ employees globally, so has the need to adapt our workspace.

That’s why in 2024, our head office in downtown Montreal underwent a total redesign to better serve the needs of the modern workforce. The now-open concept encourages cross-departmental collaboration and a stronger sense of community among employees. Comfortable seating areas, ample meeting rooms and office pods are other modernizations. The ultimate goal is, of course, flexibility.

We value flexibility beyond the office with our work-from-home and remote-friendly policies. Broadsigners design their workdays around their lives because we trust them to get the job done—wherever they are. While others push for full office returns, Broadsign remains committed to hybrid work.

The freedom to work from (almost) anywhere

Being an international company means we have employees working all over the globe. That’s why we’ve introduced a “work from anywhere” policy. Employees can request to work beyond their typical workplace for up to 60 days.

Our Marketing Operations Analyst, Andrés Garcia Cureño, recently spent time with his family beyond Canadian borders. “With Broadsign’s Work from Anywhere Policy, I can spend time visiting friends and family for longer than a vacation,” he says. “It allows me to spend time with loved ones outside of working hours without feeling pressured.”

Having the chance to spend time working from their family home or take an extended trip to a part of the world, they’ve long wanted to visit. So long as the employee has a steady and stable internet connection, works standard working hours, and complies with all travel advisors and other regulatory requirements before booking travel, the policy applies.

Another Broadsigner, Carolina Torres Moens, Senior Designer, agrees. “With [this policy], I was able to spend a month in Venezuela with my dad and grandmother—who I hadn’t seen in years.”

Offline get-togethers

“At Broadsign, there’s a camaraderie between departments, between seniority and junior positions. Broadsign’s a perfect environment to be able to thrive in,” says Karoliina Paukku, Broadsign’s Director of Program Management.

As a company, we operate with a “work hard, play hard” mentality. During working hours, the team is driven and goal-oriented. But after work, we unwind with monthly happy hours, trivia and game nights, and occasional regional parties. More than a good time, these activities are important for building colleague connections.

Health and family benefits

“Well-being is a priority at Broadsign. To ensure that employees are well-supported, we offer an annual wellness program and a health savings account,” says Meghan Hastings, Vice President, Human Resources.

Broadsign understands the importance of supporting employees through life’s biggest milestones. For growing families, the company offers top-up pay for parental leave, easing the transition into parenthood.

For Technical Account Manager David Muraca, these benefits have made all the difference in achieving a work-life balance that suits his and his family’s needs. “I have two small kids at home because I can choose to manage my schedule accordingly. I do find that Broadsign is quite competitive in terms of benefits, flexibility, work-from-home, or work-life balance.”

We also know how valuable a little R&R can be. As part of our health benefits, Broadsign offers an annual wellness subsidy that employees can put towards various activities and purchases, like gym memberships, ski passes, and more! That said, we also encourage our employees to take time off. Our time-off policy, which includes a three-week starting vacation allowance—plus additional paid time off between Christmas and New Year’s—means Broadsigners can relax and unwind.

Training and skills development

There’s a strong focus on professional development and continuous learning at our company. To support this, we’ve introduced a training and skills development program—because as industry leaders, growth and learning never stop. Our Continuous Improvement Plan enables team members to collaborate with their managers to identify training opportunities that align with their career goals.

Additionally, everyone receives an annual training budget, which covers up to three paid training days, helping them expand their skills and advance in their roles.

Commitment and involvement

Of course, being recognized as a Top employer comes with the responsibility of fostering an inclusive and supportive work environment. Every day, we take steps to create a workplace where everyone can feel seen, heard and, most importantly, valued.

Whether in the form of sensitivity training, women-led and women-focused workshops, internal Lean In Circle programs, or unconscious bias training for managers, senior leadership, and decision-makers, we are committed to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace. These initiatives ensure that every team member is supported and empowered to thrive.

Paid volunteer days: We offer our employees the chance to volunteer at organizations they are passionate about for two days per calendar year, and often match their donations.

We offer our employees the chance to volunteer at organizations they are passionate about for two days per calendar year, and often match their donations. Sustainability efforts: We’re serious about our commitment to sustainability. We’ve already set ambitious goals and are continuing to look for new ways to make the out-of-home industry a greener one. If you’re interested in reading more about the progress we’ve already made, read our sustainability statement.

We’re serious about our commitment to sustainability. We’ve already set ambitious goals and are continuing to look for new ways to make the out-of-home industry a greener one. If you’re interested in reading more about the progress we’ve already made, read our sustainability statement. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Our commitment to DEI is more than words. We’re continually taking steps to encourage a culture of diversity and equity in all aspects of our business, ensuring that all of our employees and partners feel valued, heard and comfortable to bring their whole selves to work every day.

If you’re looking for a workplace that empowers, supports, and inspires, we’d love to hear from you. Explore our job openings here.