T-Rex releases Broadsign and all Broadsign clients from digital out of home patent suit

MONTREAL, Canada — January 17, 2019 — Broadsign International LLC today announced that T-Rex Property AB has officially released Broadsign, along with Broadsign’s past, present, and future clients, from the T-Rex industry-wide patent infringement campaign. In response, Broadsign has agreed to dismiss its counter lawsuit against T-Rex.

T-Rex acquired patents in 2006 relating to the use of technology for remote control of display information on outdoor public screens. In 2012, T-Rex started an aggressive infringement campaign by filing 59 lawsuits across the digital out-of-home industry. While Broadsign was never targeted by T-Rex, some of its clients were, and Broadsign chose to challenge T-Rex by filing a counter lawsuit on behalf of its customers.

“From the onset, we saw this type of aggressive patent trolling as a threat to the industry and were not willing to stand by while our clients opened their wallets to groundless intimidation,” said Burr Smith, Chairman and CEO of Broadsign, who led the countersuit against T-Rex. “We decided to take immediate action and are delighted with this outcome which favors our clients and the industry,”

The lengthy two-year legal process concluded this week with T-Rex dismissing all cases against Broadsign clients and releasing Broadsign and its clients from any future claims.

