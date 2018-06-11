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BlogUbisoft’s Far Cry 5 game launch

Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5 game launch

June 11, 2018Christian Dion

As an extremely tech-savvy company, Ubisoft came to us with very specific needs and objectives. Digital Out-of-Home already benefits from a great reputation when it comes to brand lift so the Broadsign team was thrilled to set up a strong retargeting strategy to deliver results and demonstrate the innovative feats of DOOH.

Objectives and Challenges

Ubisoft's Far Cry Digital OOH campaign case study - objectives and challenges

The Strategy

A 2-step mobile data-driven strategy was created. First, Broadsign’s dynamic location-based audience tool was used to find which screens best reached the desired audience across Canada. The mobile audience data filters enabled the selection of locations with the highest concentration and the set-up of an efficient dayparting schedule which lead to capturing the devices exposed for the next step of the communication strategy.

Ubisoft's Far Cry Digital OOH campaign case study - Target audience

The Execution

As the campaign ran in the chosen screens, Broadsign – through its mobile data partnership with Native Touch – collected mobile data from the mobile phones of the consumers exposed to the screens. These IDs were then used as the database for a sequential mobile retargeting campaign, supporting Ubisoft’s goal of offering a relevant communication path based on consumer data. Hence, consumers exposed to the DOOH ad saw one message, “Anything can happen and everything will”, and then the mobile campaign targeting those who’d seen the first message invited users to “Bring a friend, raise some hell”.

Moreover, by subdividing the retargeting campaign in two groups – one exposed to the DOOH creative (Group A) and one that was not (Group B) – it became possible to setup a performance evaluation of the DOOH campaign.

The Results

Ubisoft's Far Cry Digital OOH campaign case study - The Results

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