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Blog“Welcome to the New Normal” – Research findings [video]

“Welcome to the New Normal” – Research findings [video]

August 10, 2021Christian Dion

For marketers and media buyers, navigating our unprecedented times has definitely been challenging, both professionally and personally. Long gone are the days when we could plan months in advance. And, if you work for an agency, client pressure is at an all-time high. You’re likely being asked to react to rapid changes and back up your media plan recommendations with local insights that are often difficult to find.  It’s a lot, but don’t worry – we’ve got your back!

In our Welcome to the New Normal webinar, we go over the results of a national survey of over 1,000 Canadians that we, in collaboration with Caddle, ran in July. The objectives were to better understand Canadians’ changing attitudes regarding the pandemic, returning to the office, activities they look forward to doing, back-to-school shopping, and much more. We also surveyed consumers on media fatigue, as well as on OOH-specific questions.

The goal is to provide you with valuable insights that you can use to better inform your last-minute fall marketing and media plans. Enjoy the on-demand version of the webinar we hosted on August 19, 2021 below. If you would like an editable copy of the presentation, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

Caddle regularly takes the pulse of the marketplace and provides its partners with access to recent, relevant and robust insights through reports and events. Sign up for its newsletter to regularly stay in the know, and get access to exclusive reports, events and content.

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