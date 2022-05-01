A fresh approach to classic OOH

No more juggling spreadsheets or misplacing crucial data. With Broadsign Ayuda, you can streamline your classic OOH operations with tailor-made workflows, centralize descriptions, photosheets, and other data relating to your classic boards and panels.

Plus, empower your chartists to create campaigns more easily with real-time inventory availability showing site and panel information and line-of-site constraints.