How Getica OOH uses Ayuda to complete sales 4x faster
Enabling traditional OOH media owners to modernize their business operations
Streamline your entire out-of-home business from end-to-end
Our web-based platform empowers media owners to streamline their entire OOH business with automated tools for sales, asset management, charting, and in-field operations.
By centralizing asset management and campaign booking for your OOH operations, Broadsign Ayuda lets you get more done with less effort. With just a few clicks, you can:
No more juggling spreadsheets or misplacing crucial data. With Broadsign Ayuda, you can streamline your classic OOH operations with tailor-made workflows, centralize descriptions, photosheets, and other data relating to your classic boards and panels.
Plus, empower your chartists to create campaigns more easily with real-time inventory availability showing site and panel information and line-of-site constraints.
Swiftly handle media on the move, track details for your assets, and reduce time when scheduling campaigns with inter-panel dependencies. Plus, keep track of vehicle specs and models in your fleet to facilitate bookings and improve communication when scheduling a campaign.
Bus out of service? No problem. Swap with an alternative model with similar specs to promptly relocate campaign assets.
Shorten RFP turnaround time and improve accuracy with real-time static inventory availability, and generate branded client-ready proposals in only a few clicks.
Keep your teams in sync with an automated operation and work order system. Gain greater visibility over work order status and stock levels, and stay connected with your billposters via a mobile app.
Improve productivity with centralized asset management and campaign booking. Efficiently manage all assets and rate cards, and keep better track of inventory availability.
Over the past five years, the Broadsign Ayuda product team has dedicated themselves to helping us grow. They listen to our needs and when needed, always offer their full support.
Barbara Feeley Director of Operations, TopAd Media
