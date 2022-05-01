How to Increase Revenue with Contextual In-Store Media
Are you missing the most valuable piece of your retail media network marketing strategy?
In this ebook, we explore the next big opportunity in bringing in new revenue for brick and mortar: an in-store digital marketing channel.
We’ll outline key aspects every retailer must look for when adding in-store digital marketing as a media channel to their retail media network.
- Why retailers should prioritize in-store media at their brick and mortar locations for future retail media network development
- How displaying marketing messages at the right location, at the right time, and in a way that is relevant and meaningful to the customer can influence last-mile buyer behaviour
- The ten essential components that are needed to unlocking new revenue through contextual marketing at high-intent purchase locations, like in-store and at point-of-sale