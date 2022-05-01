The Media Buyer’s Guide to Programmatic Digital Out-of-Home
Access strategies to help you take advantage of the global transformation in outdoor advertising.
In this ebook, we’ll explain exactly why DOOH is growing and why more brands should be incorporating DOOH as a crucial element of their omnichannel campaigns.
More specifically, we will:
- Examine in detail the factors that have propelled DOOH into the spotlight;
- Learn from industry experts at theTradeDesk, Xaxis, Pattison Outdoor, Kinetic Worldwide, Adform and Scoota - on how the channel’s unique capabilities make it a versatile and targeted tool to boost the overall success of your marketing spend;
- Highlight how clever advertisers are taking advantage of the creative potential of DOOH, combining data and context.