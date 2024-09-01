2026 Broadsign Programmatic OOH Trends Report

Drawing on billions of transactions across the Broadsign and Place Exchange SSP platforms, the world's largest independent programmatic OOH ecosystem, this report delivers a comprehensive global snapshot of how the market transacted in 2025.

From CPM benchmarks by venue type to the rise of custom PMPs and the dominance of short-form video, the 2026 Programmatic OOH Trends Report gives you the full picture — including what's already shifting in Q1 2026.