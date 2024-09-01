2026 Broadsign Programmatic OOH Trends Report | Broadsign
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What's driving the programmatic OOH market - and where it's heading next

2026 Broadsign Programmatic OOH Trends Report

1.5 trillion

available impressions/month

Full-year 2025

data

Global & Regional

breakdowns

Early Q1 2026

signals

DOOH Trends Report 2026

The programmatic OOH marketplace is evolving quickly....and the data proves it.

Drawing on billions of transactions across the Broadsign and Place Exchange SSP platforms, the world's largest independent programmatic OOH ecosystem, this report delivers a comprehensive global snapshot of how the market transacted in 2025.

From CPM benchmarks by venue type to the rise of custom PMPs and the dominance of short-form video, the 2026 Programmatic OOH Trends Report gives you the full picture — including what's already shifting in Q1 2026.

Signals from the data

What the numbers reveal

90%

of 2025 programmatic OOH spend transacted through private marketplace deals — with custom PMPs now accounting for nearly half of all activity.

$7.90

average CPM for Transit, the highest of any venue category — reflecting strong buyer demand for captive, on-the-move audiences.

71%

of global programmatic video spend went to 10- and 15-second formats, making short-form the undisputed creative standard in OOH.

DOOH Trends Report 2026

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