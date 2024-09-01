Frost Radar™: Digital Signage Platforms 2026
Digital signage is entering a new era as AI, cloud technology, automation, and data-driven experiences reshape how organizations engage audiences. As these innovations accelerate, understanding the trends and capabilities defining market leaders has never been more important.In this independent Frost & Sullivan report, you'll gain expert insights into the technologies, market dynamics, and strategic priorities driving the industry's evolution, and discover why Broadsign was recognized as a Visionary Leader in the 2026 Frost Radar.
In this report, you'll learn:
- The strategic priorities driving innovation and growth in digital signage
- The capabilities to look for when evaluating a modern digital signage platform
- How AI, automation, cloud technology, and data are transforming the industry
- How leading platforms are evolving to meet changing customer needs and market demands